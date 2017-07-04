The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2017 - Enemies have risen against the church, says PFN
4th July 2017 - Ghana: At least 14 gold miners missing in collapsed pit
4th July 2017 - Court orders continuation of trial of Nyako during annual vacation
4th July 2017 - Sovereignty suit : Court strikes out Nigeria’s objection
4th July 2017 - All Nigeria Athletics Championships:Yohanna hopes to prove mettle
4th July 2017 - Flood kills Okada rider in Ekiti
4th July 2017 - Fire guts Zambia’s biggest market, govt. suspects arson
4th July 2017 - BREAKING: Ex-Abacha spokesperson, Sani Attah is dead
4th July 2017 - Senate renews war with Presidency
4th July 2017 - Army establishes call centre in Ondo
Home / Cover / National / Enemies have risen against the church, says PFN

Enemies have risen against the church, says PFN

— 4th July 2017

…Appeals to Christians to be steadfast

FROM: FRED EZEH, ABUJA

Christian leaders, under the umbrella of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), have accused some unnamed persons whom they called “enemies” of plotting to extinguish the church of Christ in Nigeria.

The Christian leaders justified their claims by the unprecedented attacks and intimidation, physical, verbal and otherwise, on Christian- dominated communities particularly in northern states of Kaduna, Katsina, Bauchi, Zamfara, Gombe, Jigawa and other states.

They were convinced that the attacks, which they alleged to have been carefully designed by well-funded, organised ethnic/religion campaigners were meant to silence Christians and as well, make life unbearable for them.

The PFN, however, said that Christians in the country would not succumb to threats and intimidation.

The Chairman of the FCT chapter of PFN, Rev. Isaac Komolafe, told newsmen in Abuja, on Tuesday, at the occasion of the official inauguration of FCT PFN executives that the Body of Christ is under serious threat and siege of evil forces that are after the soul of Christians.

He highlighted other challenges that Christians are confronted with to include the subtle attempt to polarise the PFN, encouraging everyone to vehemently resist the undercover attempt.

Komolafe was particularly unhappy with the move by some state governments to unconstitutional regulate the preaching of the gospel of Christ thus usurping the right of regulatory authority in religious affairs.

He said, “It is our collective resolve henceforth to use all constitutional options to ensure that we confront these evil and illegalities that are direct affront to the citizens’ right to life and freedom of worship as enshrined in section 33(1) of the 1999 Nigerian constitution as amended.”

He also challenged Christians to team up and unite against the common enemy of the Christian faith and the peace of entire Nigeria adding, “I am confident that if we unite as one, God will empower us to fight this battle, physically and spiritually. The issues we have identified are undoubtedly threatening our collective existence and we must resist them.”

They, however, demanded that the Federal Government, among other things, should immediately arrest those found to be involved in the heinous criminal activities against humanity in some states of the north and bring them before the law.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Enemies have risen against the church, says PFN

— 4th July 2017

…Appeals to Christians to be steadfast FROM: FRED EZEH, ABUJA Christian leaders, under the umbrella of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), have accused some unnamed persons whom they called “enemies” of plotting to extinguish the church of Christ in Nigeria. The Christian leaders justified their claims by the unprecedented attacks and intimidation, physical, verbal and…

Share

  • Ghana: At least 14 gold miners missing in collapsed pit

    — 4th July 2017

    At least 14 people were missing and feared dead after an illegal gold mine in western Ghana in which they were working collapsed, police said on Tuesday. Five people escaped unhurt from the pit in the old mining town of Prestea, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) west of the capital, Accra. “There were about 19…

    Share

  • Court orders continuation of trial of Nyako during annual vacation

    — 4th July 2017

    The Federal High Court, Abuja,  has ordered that the trial of former Adamawa governor, Murtala Nyako will continue during its annual long vacation. The Federal High Courts in Nigeria proceed on annual long vacation from July 11 to September 9. The judge, Justice Okon Abang gave the order on Tuesday after counsel in the matter…

    Share

  • Sovereignty suit : Court strikes out Nigeria’s objection

    — 4th July 2017

    From: GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI The Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Tuesday, struck out the counter motion by the Federal Government challenging sovereignty suit by the Bilie Human Rights Initiatives on behalf of  the Supreme Council of Elders of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB). Presiding Judge, Justice Louis Alagoa,…

    Share

  • All Nigeria Athletics Championships:Yohanna hopes to prove mettle

    — 4th July 2017

    Dinatu Yohanna, the 2nd best Nigerian woman at the 2016 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, says she is ready to prove her mettle in the forthcoming Athletics Federation of Nigeria championships. The championships, an All-Nigeria event, will hold from July 13 to July 15 in Abuja with no fewer than 400 athletes invited locally and…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share