Enemies have risen against the church, says PFN

…Appeals to Christians to be steadfast

FROM: FRED EZEH, ABUJA

Christian leaders, under the umbrella of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), have accused some unnamed persons whom they called “enemies” of plotting to extinguish the church of Christ in Nigeria.

The Christian leaders justified their claims by the unprecedented attacks and intimidation, physical, verbal and otherwise, on Christian- dominated communities particularly in northern states of Kaduna, Katsina, Bauchi, Zamfara, Gombe, Jigawa and other states.

They were convinced that the attacks, which they alleged to have been carefully designed by well-funded, organised ethnic/religion campaigners were meant to silence Christians and as well, make life unbearable for them.

The PFN, however, said that Christians in the country would not succumb to threats and intimidation.

The Chairman of the FCT chapter of PFN, Rev. Isaac Komolafe, told newsmen in Abuja, on Tuesday, at the occasion of the official inauguration of FCT PFN executives that the Body of Christ is under serious threat and siege of evil forces that are after the soul of Christians.

He highlighted other challenges that Christians are confronted with to include the subtle attempt to polarise the PFN, encouraging everyone to vehemently resist the undercover attempt.

Komolafe was particularly unhappy with the move by some state governments to unconstitutional regulate the preaching of the gospel of Christ thus usurping the right of regulatory authority in religious affairs.

He said, “It is our collective resolve henceforth to use all constitutional options to ensure that we confront these evil and illegalities that are direct affront to the citizens’ right to life and freedom of worship as enshrined in section 33(1) of the 1999 Nigerian constitution as amended.”

He also challenged Christians to team up and unite against the common enemy of the Christian faith and the peace of entire Nigeria adding, “I am confident that if we unite as one, God will empower us to fight this battle, physically and spiritually. The issues we have identified are undoubtedly threatening our collective existence and we must resist them.”

They, however, demanded that the Federal Government, among other things, should immediately arrest those found to be involved in the heinous criminal activities against humanity in some states of the north and bring them before the law.