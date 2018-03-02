Enelamah warns board members against interference in agencies’ activities

Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, has advised board members in the agencies and organisations under the Ministry to leave the day to day running of the organisations to the management of the parastatals.

The Minister who made this disclosure yesterday in Abuja during the inauguration of governing boards of parastatals and agencies under his Ministry advised the various board members to leave the management of the organisations to run their affairs without hindrance.

He explained that the roles of the chairman and members of board should be appreciated as crucial while driving general policy in the organisations and working closely with the Ministry and the permanent secretaries.

He stated that the Ministry cannot achieve its goal without the parastatals while emphasising that the Buhari administration is committed to addressing security problems, corruption and revitalising the economy on the path of growth and investment in people.

According to him, the Ministry is playing a vital role in the vision to promote economic growth and the creation of jobs.

During the roll call, 14 agencies or parastatals were inaugurated, including the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) whose Board Chairman is Babangida from Niger State; National Automotive Design Development Council (NADDC) with Senator Izunaso Osita Bonaventure as Chairman, and CPC with Emeka Nwakpa as Chairman.

Others include Industrial Training Fund (ITF) whose Chairman is Mallam Musa Kwadabe, and Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) with Senator Ibrahim Musa as Chairman, among others.