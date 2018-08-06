Endless agony, as gridlock grounds Lagos-Badagry road

The gridlock on the road has led to an increase in transport fares. Motorcyclists who hitherto charged N100 from Abule-Ado to Mile Two now demand between N200 and N500. In most cases, the passengers are always at the receiving end as there is always a 100 per cent increase or more in fares on the route.

Commercial drivers are also complaining that, except they increase the fares, they cannot make up for the hours lost in the traffic. According to them, they end up exhausting full tanks on one trip instead of three trips when the road is free of traffic. Indeed, at the moment, many commercial drivers are abandoning the route to avoid frequent arguments with passengers. Oftentimes, commuters are stranded and forced to walk several kilometres to their destinations. The people’s ordeal is usually compounded whenever it rains.

Though traffic snarls during peak and off-peak periods are common all over Lagos, residents of Kirikiri and other communities along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway have described theirs as man-made and unbearable. The link roads between Abule Ado and Mazamaza have been destroyed by heavy duty vehicles, which makes motorists and commuters groan the more. Between Alakija and Mile Two, commuters could spend three hours in traffic. On a normal day, the journey should not take more than 15 minutes.

A storekeeper in one of the warehouses on Happy Home Avenue, Charles Chima, told Daily Sun that he now does greater work on the road than the actual job he is employed to do.

“What I go through on this road every day is sad and discouraging. I live in Anthony area but l have to wake up as early as 4.30am every day to resume work at 8am. But going back home is more difficult for me, because the traffic is heavier in the evenings. There was a day l spent eight hours between Kirikiri and Cele Bus Stop. I regretted driving my car to work that fateful day. I was stuck from 6pm till 2am. I needed to go home because it was Friday and I wanted to spend quality time with my family members. On many occasions, l have slept in my office, though it was not convenient for me either,” he said.

Also, Mr. Olabiyi, whose office is in the Kirikiri Industrial Layout, told the correspondent that he could not report to his office for one week after he had been emotionally battered by the gridlock for more than three weeks. He said he had to be sending his reports via the Internet to his office.