– The Sun News
Latest
6th August 2018 - Endless agony, as gridlock grounds Lagos-Badagry road
6th August 2018 - Akpabio meets Buhari in London
6th August 2018 - How APC senators plan to unseat Saraki – R-APC
6th August 2018 - Anxiety in Akwa Ibom over Akpabio’s defection rumour
6th August 2018 - 2019: We deserve better Nigeria – Obasanjo
6th August 2018 - Umahi knocks Oshiomhole
6th August 2018 - Apapa gridlock: Lagos begins expansion of truck terminal
6th August 2018 - 9 corps members drown in Taraba during picnic
6th August 2018 - Another lifeline for the Discos
6th August 2018 - Moses: Chelsea set for new season
Home / Features / Endless agony, as gridlock grounds Lagos-Badagry road
LAGOS BADAGRY - ENDLESS GRIDLOCK

Endless agony, as gridlock grounds Lagos-Badagry road

— 6th August 2018

• Oshodi-Apapa highway clean-up diverts trucks, tankers to other roads

Job Osazuwa

The front door cracked open suddenly at Mazamaza Bus Stop. Before a word from other charged drivers that were stuck in the traffic, a middle-aged man in military uniform man brought out a long cane and began to apply the whip indiscriminately on the drivers.

The confusion and outburst happened about 8.30pm on Monday, July 30, as it has been a recurring phenomenon in the recent past. Private and commercial vehicles – big and small – had laid siege to the route for hours facing one another in sheer lawlessness.

READ ALSO: 3 killed as container falls off Ojuelegba Bridge, crashing onto 4 vehicles

It is a seemingly endless song of lamentations, as the plight of commuters, motorists and residents around the Mile Two, Lagos-Badagry Expressway and Kirikiri axis now appears irredeemable. The people’s suffering has assumed a frightening dimension as a result of the perennial gridlock in the area.

Trucks, tankers and other articulated vehicles have in the last few weeks relocated to the area and turned it to their permanent abode. They have unleashed mayhem and incalculable loss on the people. On a daily basis, people spend needless hours on a journey of less than 10 or 20 minutes as the case may be.

Despite the various meetings between the federal and state governments and other stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the ugly situation, there seems to be no let up to the unending pain and agony that many people experience on the route. The lives of commuters and motorists who ply the road are unarguably in jeopardy. People no longer enjoy the luxury of travelling on the road because journeying to and from work has become a near-impossible task.

It was gathered that the recent heavy shift of traffic congestion to the area is not unconnected with the activities of the task force set up by the Lagos State government to tackle the congestion on the Oshodi- Apapa Expressway. Many of the heavy-duty vehicles have been diverted and emptied into Mile Two-Badagry Expressway, Old Ojo Road, Mazamaza, Alahun Osunba and all the adjoining streets.

Residents and workers at the area are lamenting that the diversion has been to their detriment. Apart from the loss of man-hours, people are expressing fear over the health hazards associated with the stress that they pass through in the traffic daily.

READ ALSO: Apapa gridlock: FG begins Lagos-Ibadan rail project next week

The gridlock on the road has led to an increase in transport fares. Motorcyclists who hitherto charged N100 from Abule-Ado to Mile Two now demand between N200 and N500. In most cases, the passengers are always at the receiving end as there is always a 100 per cent increase or more in fares on the route.

Commercial drivers are also complaining that, except they increase the fares, they cannot make up for the hours lost in the traffic. According to them, they end up exhausting full tanks on one trip instead of three trips when the road is free of traffic. Indeed, at the moment, many commercial drivers are abandoning the route to avoid frequent arguments with passengers. Oftentimes, commuters are stranded and forced to walk several kilometres to their destinations. The people’s ordeal is usually compounded whenever it rains.

Though traffic snarls during peak and off-peak periods are common all over Lagos, residents of Kirikiri and other communities along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway have described theirs as man-made and unbearable. The link roads between Abule Ado and Mazamaza have been destroyed by heavy duty vehicles, which makes motorists and commuters groan the more. Between Alakija and Mile Two, commuters could spend three hours in traffic. On a normal day, the journey should not take more than 15 minutes.

A storekeeper in one of the warehouses on Happy Home Avenue, Charles Chima, told Daily Sun that he now does greater work on the road than the actual job he is employed to do.

“What I go through on this road every day is sad and discouraging. I live in Anthony area but l have to wake up as early as 4.30am every day to resume work at 8am. But going back home is more difficult for me, because the traffic is heavier in the evenings. There was a day l spent eight hours between Kirikiri and Cele Bus Stop. I regretted driving my car to work that fateful day. I was stuck from 6pm till 2am. I needed to go home because it was Friday and I wanted to spend quality time with my family members. On many occasions, l have slept in my office, though it was not convenient for me either,” he said.

Also, Mr. Olabiyi, whose office is in the Kirikiri Industrial Layout, told the correspondent that he could not report to his office for one week after he had been emotionally battered by the gridlock for more than three weeks. He said he had to be sending his reports via the Internet to his office.

“The heavy traffic almost finished me. I couldn’t just continue going to work because it was also telling on my health. One would be inhaling smoke from the hundreds of vehicles in the traffic. The fear of any of the containers falling off from the vehicles is also another major worry to people that ply the route. There are lots of issues; the risks are diverse.”

A student at Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, Daniel Olu, who plies the route regularly, said going to school from his Orile home had become a herculean task. He said gone were the days that he spent 30 minutes commuting from his house to the campus. To him, government has deliberately decided to punish residents for no offence committed.

“We have suffered enough on this route. It is also affecting most of the students academically. By the time you spend more time than necessary in traffic, you get weary. Sometimes, all you need to do is to take a nap. The rate of concentration and assimilation is drastically reduced.

“Urgent steps must be taken to address this problem because it is one of the major reasons investors don’t consider coming to this area to do business. For the fact that we are part of Lagos, we should feel the impact of the government,” he said.

Many residents and road users are angry and in agony. They are calling on state and federal authorities to come to their rescue, saying that they could not continue in this manner any longer. They want government to do everything possible and focus on decongesting the route of trucks and tankers. The people are also pleading with government to match its words with action in ameliorating their pains as had been promised recently.

READ ALSO: Lagos trailers, tankers invasion

A resident of Agboju, Chucks Emmanuel, said: “I can’t drive my cars anymore. I park them at home to save me time and money. The traffic is too much, and I don’t have money to do repairs every day. Apart from spending more money, I also pass through so much stress, which is not good for my health.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SENATOR AKPABIO

Akpabio meets Buhari in London

— 6th August 2018

Head of Digital Communication of the Presidency, Tolu Ogunlesi, confirmed the meeting between President Buhari and Senator Akpabio in London… Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday received Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio in London. The meeting is coming on the heels of former Akwa Ibom State governor’s reported plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic…

  • UNSEAT

    How APC senators plan to unseat Saraki – R-APC

    — 6th August 2018

    “We can bring you news that the disputed leadership of the APC have perfected their plans to apply Gestapo methods to forcefully unseat the Senate President” • Accuses ruling party’s lawmakers of wooing PDP counterparts • APC: It’s cheap blackmail • NNPC denies allegation Romanus Ugwu; Uche Usim, Abuja and Sunday Ani The Reformed All…

  • AKPABIO'S DEFECTION RUMOUR

    Anxiety in Akwa Ibom over Akpabio’s defection rumour

    — 6th August 2018

    Akpabio’s defection to APC has remained a recurrent rumour since 2017 when Osinbajo openly invited him to defect to APC during his visit to Uyo Joe Effiong, Uyo There is anxiety in the entire political landscape of Akwa Ibom State following the rumour that the Senate Minority Leader and former governor of the state, Godswill…

  • BETTER NIGERIA

    2019: We deserve better Nigeria – Obasanjo

    — 6th August 2018

    The former president declared that he was ready to make more personal sacrifices like he had done, to make Nigeria better. Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has vowed that no amount of intimidation and threat will force him to abandon his struggle for a better Nigeria. He said “nobody who loves Nigeria will…

  • UMAHI CALLS OSHIOMHOLE STATEMENT CHILDISH

    Umahi knocks Oshiomhole

    — 6th August 2018

    – Describes APC chair’s attack as childish, blackmail Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, has chided the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, over the latter’s demand for an unreserved apology for denying his party access to Abakaliki Stadium last Saturday. READ ALSO: Umahi renames Abakaliki stadium after late…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share