Ending Corruption, not restructuring, devolution of power is what Nigeria needs

From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola

A former Adamawa senator and gubernatorial aspirant in the state, Sen. Abubakar Girei, has slammed advocates of restructuring, devolution of power and constitutional changes as desperate attention- seekers who had lost their place in the current political sphere.

Girei said there was nothing wrong with Nigeria’s Constitution, how the country is structured or any other power or economic arrangements in the country, insisting that Nigeria’s only problem was corruption, and that no power arrangement will solve that.

Girei said that those making frantic calls for or against restructuring were just trying to take Nigeria’s attention from the cumulative years of failure in the last 50 years leading to poverty, unemployment, recession and massive underdevelopment of the country’s natural and human resources.

“Nigeria will be the third largest economy in the world and the third most populous country by 2050, yet our leaders are not prepared for it.

“The current state of the nation is a product of failure of governance and entrenched corruption, until that is dealt with, no system or power structure will survive.”