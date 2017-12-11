‘End SARS’ protest hits 8 cities Monday
— 11th December 2017
From Magnus Eze, Abuja
A coalition of civil society organisations, Sunday, said it has mobilised Nigerians to protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Police in eight cities, across the country, Monday.
The group comprising End SARS, Concerned Nigerians, Our Mumu Don Do Movement, Public Interest Lawyers and Campaign for Democracy (CD) among others said the protest will be staged in Abuja, Lagos, Warri, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Awka, Kaduna and Jos.
A statement signed by Convener #EndSARS, Segun Awonsonya, and Deji Adeyanju (Concerned Nigerians) as well as Adebayo Raphael (Our Mumu Don Do Movement) Bako Usman (CD), Ariyo Atoye (Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy) and Abdul Mahmud (Public Interest Lawyers) accused SARS of highhandedness, brutality and extra-judicial killings.
“We will be holding a series of peaceful protests around the country on Monday, December 11, 2017 at locations in several cities to call for the immediate dissolution of SARS as a police unit.
“These stories, many supported with pictures and videos, told by thousands of Nigerians about their suffering in the hands of men of the unit show that indeed the unit has outlived its uselessness and has become a menace to the Nigerian society.
“It is important to state that our protests and the calls for the dissolution of SARS will be situated within the context of the calls for the reform of the Nigerian Police Force. Whilst calling for the scrapping of the unit, we are also calling for greater funding of the police, better training, the provision of better equipment and living quarters, the provision of insurance, the establishment of a stricter code of conduct, the public prosecution and discipline of itinerant police officers and such other connected matters,” the group stated.
