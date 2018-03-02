End has come to disappearance of fertiliser trucks, says Buhari

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded the successes of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative, which, according to him, has ended the dark days of fertilizer disappearance.

The programme came into effect 15 months ago when Nigeria and entered into agreement during His Majesty, the King of Morocco visit.

The agreement is a partnership between the Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers of Nigeria, FEPSAN and OCP, a state-owned Moroccan company and a world leader in phosphate and its derivatives, in which OCP supplies discounted phosphate to Nigeria, to help support the domestic blending of NPK Fertiliser started in 2017.

President Buhari while receiving the delegation expressed delight that contrary to what happened under previous governments, none of the 3,333 trucks that participated in the fertilizer programme of his administration in 2017 got missing.

He promised that his administration would continue to provide adequate security in order to sustain the programme.

“Unlike in previous Governments where trucks conveying fertiliser would miraculously disappear in transit, in 2017, none of the three thousand, three hundred and thirty three (3,333) trucks that participated in this programme went missing. I want to assure all participants of the PFI that, we will continue to provide adequate security so that this program, and its positive impact on Nigeria, is sustained.”

While acknowledging the partnership among the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and state governors to ensure Nigeria feeds itself, Buhari urged them continue on the track.

He urged stakeholders to continue to support programmes like the PFI and work together to ensure that the country never return to the dark days of import dependence.

He added, “The rains are upon us. Farmers in the Southern part of the country will be planting soon. We must all do our bit to ensure fertiliser is readily available.

“Therefore, the Ministry of Finance and Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority should immediately engage the Governors Forum to conclude their orders.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development should conclude the planning for all government programmes for the 2018 season to ensure synergy.

“The CBN working with the commercial banks should ensure affordable capital is available to the farmers and agro dealers.

“The NSA and the security agencies should be ready to allow and protect the movement of all agricultural goods. Specifically, issues relating to end user certificates must be prioritised.

“The NPA should provide all the necessary support required to expedite the offloading and evacuation of the imported materials.

“And finally, the NSIA and Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria under the able leadership of the Governor of Jigawa, must ensure quality and affordable fertiliser is available to farmers at the right time.”

The President reiterated that his administration will do all it takes to make sure the programme continues to grow and impact lives.

“Nigeria’s journey to self-sufficiency and food security is not negotiable,” he added.

President Buhari said he was pleased to receive the initiative’s presentations, and that he was impressed by how the programme has evolved since his meeting with the King of Morocco 15 months ago.

He commended members of FEPSAN for producing quality products and making them available and affordable across the country within three months.

He noted that although they were all competitors in the past, they all put aside their differences and came together to deliver on the important programme.

While thanking them for putting Nigeria first, he urged them to continue on the track.

“Unless we create an inclusive and diversified economy, the progress of our country, and its future generations, will always be held hostage by external factors such as global oil prices,” he added.

Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar, later told State House correspondents that the initiative would be targeting one million tonnes this year as against 500,000 tones did last year.

The governor said 11 more blending plants would be brought in to achieve the feat.

On the impact will this make, the Jigawa governor said, “Well, you know quality fertilizer is one of the key ingredients that improves yield and improving yields per hectare which means increased productivity which is one of the key to our competitiveness. So this is very key. And another group is working on improving quality seed, so when you combine quality seed and fertilizer, the farmer will be very happy because his yield and productivity will improve.”

He said the price of the product will remain the same as last year. “As of today, it will remain N5000 to the dealers and farm gate price of N5,500 to the farmers of a bag of 50kg.”