The Sun News
Latest
26th April 2018 - To end corruption, Nigeria requires sacrifices from elites – Buhari
26th April 2018 - Court finds Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault trial
26th April 2018 - N9.8m Fraud: Court strikes out case against businessman
26th April 2018 - My strategy for Nigeria when I become President – Omoyele Sowore
26th April 2018 - Kanye West sparks Twitter outrage as he declares support for Trump
26th April 2018 - Governors to probe N20 trillion unremitted Stamp Duty Revenue
26th April 2018 - Nigerian Navy impounds vessel with 406 illegal migrants
26th April 2018 - J. Cole arrives Lagos
26th April 2018 - Firm launches new device to tackle security challenges
26th April 2018 - Mob set fire on police officer’s house over youth’s death
Home / Cover / National / To end corruption, Nigeria requires sacrifices from elites – Buhari
President Buhari - SACRIFICES

To end corruption, Nigeria requires sacrifices from elites – Buhari

— 26th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on all citizens of the country, particularly the elites, to be prepared to make sacrifices as a foundation for national growth and development.

He made the call on Sunday in Daura when he met with Katsina senior citizens, led by State Governor Aminu Masari, according to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

President Buhari said that, in the life of a country, there are occasions when citizens must forgo personal pleasures or pay the ultimate price for the progress and unity of the nation.

‘‘The Nigeria of our time is in need of sacrifices by all citizens to free it from corruption, poverty, crime and underdevelopment,” he told members of the Forum.

The President, while commending members of the Forum for complementing his administration’s efforts at national development, assured them that the security of lives, property and prosperity of all Nigerians will continue to receive priority attention.

In his remarks, Masari said the delegation was in the President’s country home to condole with him on the death of two members of his extended family.

They also commiserated with the President over the recent auto-accident involving his son, Yusuf, and thanked God for his survival and subsequent discharge from the hospital.

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk, the Galadima of Katsina and retired former President of Court of Appeal, Justice Mamman Nasir, were among those who attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Maradun in Zamfara, Alhaji Garba Tambari, who also paid a condolence visit to the President, pledged the unflinching support of the traditional institution to Federal Government policies and programmes geared towards improving the welfare of Nigerians.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 26th April 2018 at 7:46 pm
    Reply

    To end corruption etc. in this natives territory, the fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria must be erased in this natives territory in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

President Buhari - SACRIFICES

To end corruption, Nigeria requires sacrifices from elites – Buhari

— 26th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has called on all citizens of the country, particularly the elites, to be prepared to make sacrifices as a foundation for national growth and development. He made the call on Sunday in Daura when he met with Katsina senior citizens, led by State Governor Aminu Masari, according to a…

  • Bill COSBY

    Court finds Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault trial

    — 26th April 2018

    Vice The man once known as “America’s dad” is now a convicted felon. Actor and comedian Bill Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in a Pennsylvania sexual assault retrial Thursday. The jury, made up of seven men and five women, took about 14 hours to deliberate. On Wednesday, during their deliberations,…

  • ELECTION SEQUENCE

    N9.8m Fraud: Court strikes out case against businessman

    — 26th April 2018

      A case of N9.8million fraud preferred against a businessman, Abayomi Arodu, has been struck out by an Ikeja Magistrate Court presided over by her honour, Mrs T. Akanni. The decision of the court was based on lack of diligent prosecution and an agreement reached between the two parties. A charge of N9.8 m was…

  • KANYE WEST

    Kanye West sparks Twitter outrage as he declares support for Trump

    — 26th April 2018

    Omotayo Edubi, Abuja Controversial  American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, fashion designer, and entrepreneur Kanye Omari West, popularly known as Kanye West, is in the news for tweeting support for Donald Trump. The rapper returned to Twitter on April 13, 2018 nearly a year after he stopped using the social media site, and since then…

  • AGF - STAMP DUTY Panel

    Governors to probe N20 trillion unremitted Stamp Duty Revenue

    — 26th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Governors under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) have set up a three man committee to probe the alleged N20 trillion unremitted stamp duty revenue to the Federation Account. The committee is chaired by Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun, and governors of Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom and Niger Abubakar Bello…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share