The Sun News
Latest
29th October 2017 - Encomiums as Gen. Malu is laid to rest
29th October 2017 - My alarming discovery on Boko Haram – Obasanjo
29th October 2017 - Hameed Ali’s outburst: APC has admitted failure – PDP
29th October 2017 - IGP, prepare for tough Senate probe
29th October 2017 - Pension fraud : Maina’s dirty deals
29th October 2017 - Victoria 08070850834
29th October 2017 - Army arrests 399, ends Crocodile Smile 2 in Lagos, Ogun
29th October 2017 - Dangers of staring at computer screen for long
29th October 2017 - Top 10 signs that you are at risk of a stroke
29th October 2017 - Why Diabetes must surrender to Dykure Capsules, Diabiz Herbal te– Atuchukwu
Home / Cover / National / Encomiums as Gen. Malu is laid to rest

Encomiums as Gen. Malu is laid to rest

— 29th October 2017

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The remains of former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Victor Malu, were yesterday laid to rest at his country home in Tse Adoor, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State with full military compliments. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, was also in attendance.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said he would consult with the State House of Assembly on how best to immortalise the late Malu.

The Governor described the late General Malu as a great son of the state who added value and brought outstanding professionalism to bear on military service in the country and made the people proud.

Ortom noted that Malu had attracted electrification to several communities and his village, adding that more of such would be brought to the area.

While soliciting the support of the Army and other security agencies in the implementation of the Anti-open Grazing Law which takes effect from November 1, Ortom said with the support of the relevant agencies, the state was confident of containing and overcoming the threats of some herdsmen to subvert the law.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, stated that the Army had lost one of its most valiant officers who served his country with distinction.

In a remark, Tor Tiv the fifth, Professor James Ayatse, who was represented by Tor Sankera, Chief Abu King Shuluwa, urged the Federal Government and the Army to compensate communities as well as the Adoor family whose property were destroyed during the 2001 Zaki-Biam invasion. 

In their separate addresses, spokespersons for Katsina-Ala old boys association, Mr Emmanuel Atini, Vice President of the Association, and General Chris Garuba for Course Three of the Nigeria Defence Academy, extolled the leadership qualities of the deceased, saying he served his country meritoriously.

Post Views: 18
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Encomiums as Gen. Malu is laid to rest

— 29th October 2017

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The remains of former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Victor Malu, were yesterday laid to rest at his country home in Tse Adoor, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State with full military compliments. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, was also in attendance. Benue State Governor, Samuel…

  • My alarming discovery on Boko Haram – Obasanjo

    — 29th October 2017

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday, disclosed why Boko Haram insurgency was launched in the North-eastern part of Nigeria. This discovery, he said, was made while conducting a research for his degree in Christian Theology. According to him, abject poverty arising Nigeria’s corrupt system led to the formation of kick against western…

  • Hameed Ali’s outburst: APC has admitted failure – PDP

    — 29th October 2017

    By Omoniyi Salaudeen Lagos and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has said that repeated attemptS by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to blame his party for the failings of the Buhari administration is an admission of failure.  He made this assertion in reaction to the outburst of Comptroller…

  • Pension fraud : Maina’s dirty deals

    — 29th October 2017

    Documents reveal real reasons EFCC declared ex-PRTT boss wanted By Onyedika Agbedo Despite the recent claim by the family of the embattled former Chairman of the presidential Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Mr Abdulrasheed Maina, that a cabal has been behind his travails, fresh facts have emerged detailing how he allegedly used his position to…

  • Army arrests 399, ends Crocodile Smile 2 in Lagos, Ogun

    — 29th October 2017

    By Philip Nwosu No fewer than 399 suspected criminals were arrested within the Lagos and Ogun state axis in the two weeks of the launch of Exercise Crocodile Smile 2 in the area. The revelation was made by Brigadier General Basil Adonkie while briefing Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Turkur Buratai on the Exercise,…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share