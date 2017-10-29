Encomiums as Gen. Malu is laid to rest

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The remains of former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Victor Malu, were yesterday laid to rest at his country home in Tse Adoor, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State with full military compliments. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, was also in attendance.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said he would consult with the State House of Assembly on how best to immortalise the late Malu.

The Governor described the late General Malu as a great son of the state who added value and brought outstanding professionalism to bear on military service in the country and made the people proud.

Ortom noted that Malu had attracted electrification to several communities and his village, adding that more of such would be brought to the area.

While soliciting the support of the Army and other security agencies in the implementation of the Anti-open Grazing Law which takes effect from November 1, Ortom said with the support of the relevant agencies, the state was confident of containing and overcoming the threats of some herdsmen to subvert the law.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, stated that the Army had lost one of its most valiant officers who served his country with distinction.

In a remark, Tor Tiv the fifth, Professor James Ayatse, who was represented by Tor Sankera, Chief Abu King Shuluwa, urged the Federal Government and the Army to compensate communities as well as the Adoor family whose property were destroyed during the 2001 Zaki-Biam invasion.

In their separate addresses, spokespersons for Katsina-Ala old boys association, Mr Emmanuel Atini, Vice President of the Association, and General Chris Garuba for Course Three of the Nigeria Defence Academy, extolled the leadership qualities of the deceased, saying he served his country meritoriously.