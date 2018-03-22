Emulate Wike, deputy gov tells LG boss

• Gov returns from London after investment drive

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, has called on the incoming Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Alabo Boma Dappa, to emulate Governor Nyesom Wike’s developmental strides and carry the people in the grassroots along when sworn into office.

This was even as the deputy governor debunked insinuations in some quarters, of leadership crisis in the Degema council.

Banigo stated this yesterday, when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader in the council, Pleasant Braide, led some leaders of the local government to pay her an unscheduled visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The deputy governor affirmed that the leadership of Degema council, “is united and indivisible. The leaders are working as a team to ensure the people are not left out of the development train of Governor Wike.”

Thanking Wike for appointing Dappa as the new caretaker committee chairman of Delga, Banigo said: “Emulate Governor Wike’s developmental strides and carry the people in the grassroots along when sworn into office.”

Also speaking, a member representing Degema Constituency in the House of Assembly, Farah Dagogo, said they came to visit the deputy governor, as a demonstration of the fact that she is the mother of the council.

Dagogo noted that they were working as a team for the interest of Delga and the state.

Earlier, Braide informed the deputy governor that they were in her office to re-assure her of their commitment and support to the ideals of the New Rivers Vision, stressing that in 2019, they would stand by her and the governor.

Meanwhile, Wike has returned from London where he called on leading European investors to invest in Rivers.

Wike, who spoke during a special investment programme, organised for Rivers State by the Financial Times tagged: ‘Invest in Rivers State’ in London, told the select investors at the event that return on investment in the state is the highest in Nigeria.He said his administration has implemented sound economic policies and programmes that would make the state the investment destination of Nigeria.