Empowerment: ITF trains 9,500 youths in 18 states

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) says it will train 9,500 youths from 18 states in different vocational skills in the fifth phase of the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP).

Speaking at a ceremony to flag off the 2016 NISDP in Lagos, the Acting Director General and Chief Executive Officer of ITF, Mr. Dickson Chinedum Onuoha, said the Fund identified Lagos State as a strategic partner in the realisation of the Nigerian project.

He said, “today we are witnessing the flag-off of the fifth phase of the NISDP, which shall be implemented simultaneously in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory and a total of 9,500 youths will be trained in this phase.

“It is our belief that collaboratively, the achievements recorded by the administration of Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, in the areas of tourism/entertainment, citizens empowerment, generation of alternative sources of revenue and reduction in incidences of youth restiveness will be deepened and sustained.

“It is therefore in this spirit of shared determination that we have identified and selected satellite centres in the three senatorial districts of the state to provide training in catering and hotel management, tailoring and fashion design, refrigeration and air-conditioning, domestic electrical installation, information and communication technology as well as wheel balancing and alignment.”

The ITF DG said the trade areas were carefully selected based on their anticipated value addition to the citizens of the state and the potential to provide opportunities for growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

He called for support from the state government, noting that the objectives of the programme, laudable as they are, cannot be achieved without the support, synergy and collaboration of all stakeholders.

“Our experience over the years indicates that beneficiaries that were supported by their states of origin or other stakeholders through payment of stipends and provision of starter packs were more successful than others that were not supported,” he said.