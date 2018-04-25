The Publisher/ECO, Empire International Magazine, Dele Aberuagba, on Tuesday, paid a courtesy call on Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Mr. Femi Adesina at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The visit which saw the publisher presenting copies of the UK-based magazine to Mr. Adesina afforded the two professional colleagues/veterans share diverse experiences of being in and outside the government sector.

Adesina, who recently returned from a working visit to the United Kingdom with President Muhammadu Buhari welcomed the Empire team to a warm reception during which issues relating to PMB’s second term bid were discussed. He however rated high the quality and package of Empire which he referred to as a world-class magazine that the Presidency would love to associate with.

On the Empire team with the Empire Publisher was the magazine’s Managing Editor/GM, Mr. Charles Ampitan.