Emotionally devastated

Good day Sir, I want to use this medium to thank you for the work you have been doing to many Nigeria and worldwide. More grease to your elbow, sir. I want to share my own problem with you and I know if you can help me as well.

Sir, it all started in 2005, when I was schooling. I discovered that I was experiencing pain whenever I urinate. It was not all that serious because it will come and go. Not until 2008, I discover that the pain is still trigger me and by then I went to a private hospital here in Abuja and did a urine and HIV test and I was told that I had staphylococcus and my HIV status was negative. Then I did have internal heat, sometime blood in my urine, body weakness hotness in my body and so on. Because of the money I was told to pay before treatment commenced, which I couldn’t pay I stopped the treatment then.

Sir, I was living with the pain in my body till December 2010 and I went back to the same hospital and did another test, both HIV and the result still showed that I had staph and my HIV status still remained negative. The main reason I am writing to you is that, now I am having chest pain about one month plus. I did not hit my chest on anything. I am afraid I may have liver problem or what could be the problem that my chest is paining me? Please give me some health tip and as well advice me on what to do because am tired of living with this pain. Tell me what is wrong with me.

– Ama from Abuja.