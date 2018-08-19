– The Sun News
Emotan Gardens

Emotan Gardens: Obaseki assures prospective owners of ease in securing titles

— 19th August 2018

NAN

Edo Gov. Godwin Obaseki, has assured prospective owners of housing units in the Emotan Gardens, the state government-backed 1800-unit housing project of adequate security and ease in acquiring titles.

The Emotan Gardens is an 1800-unit housing project being developed by the Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA), through a joint venture partnership with real estate firm, MIXTA Africa.

The governor in a statement by his media aide, Mr Crusoe Osagie, on Sunday in Benin,  said that  the “project is going to be a 71-hectare piece of property which is quite extensive and large.

READ ALSO Nnamdi Kanu’s community gears up to sue FG over missing monarch, IPOB leader

“Fortunately, the title is very clean and owned by the government.

“The agency of government that is partnering with MIXTA Africa, EDPA has experience in building estates and processing very clean titles promptly.

“So, you are almost assured that immediately you sign up for purchase, your title documents, your Certificate-of-Occupancy (C-of-O) are guaranteed.

“I have already signed a master C-of-O for the project. All they need do is sub-divide them for owners who are going to buy,” he added.

Explaining why the state government partnered MIXTA Africa, Obaseki said, “the reason why we partnered with MIXTA Africa is because the company has demonstrable track record in housing construction and development across the continent.

“If you visit the firm’s website, you would see the quality and the kind of development they have undertaken and pioneered in some markets and we felt that if we wanted to invest in real estate of world-class standard, we should go with a partner which has done work of such standard.”

On the choice of the project name, Emotan Gardens, he said, “the project is named after one of the most celebrated women of virtue in Benin Kingdom.

“For us, the name symbolises beauty, calmness, equanimity. So, we designed and named the estate to reflect peace, beauty, harmony; those are what Emotan represent in Edo mythology and history.”

