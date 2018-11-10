Damiete Braide

Emmanuel Michael participated in the maiden edition of Quramo Writers Prize last year but didn’t win.

Undaunted, the undergraduate of Chemistry, Federal University of Technology, Akure, participated in the second edition, and mother luck smiled on him. He went home with one million naira and a publishing contract with Quramo Publishing.

Before the grand finale, Quramo Publishing had announced the top five entries two weeks after the top 10 entries were made public.

The top five entries were Achalugo Ezekobe’s Boys on Jumping Trousers, Ani Splendour’s, The Girl Who Saw Tomorrow, Chioma Okonkwo’s All That Glitters, Emmanuel Michael’s Running Waters, and Oriasotie Emmanuel Ehimare’s When Yesterday Saved Tomorrow.

Speaking at the award ceremony, which held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, the Executive Publisher of Quramo Publishing Limited, Mrs. Gbemi Shasore, said, “Our over-arching aim is to discover new literary stars, and we are happy to be fulfilling our mandate. We congratulate Michael on his much-deserved win.”

Chief Judge of the panel, Aduke Gomez, a lawyer, said the quality of the writing was getting better each year, “Over 400 entries were received, and it is a wonderful experience. All the nominees all did a great job. The margins between the contestants are so narrow, and one needed time to read the manuscripts.”

In the same vein, Kayode Kofoworola, a lecturer with University of Lagos from the Department of English, added it was a very unique experience. The entries are encouraging, their thematic expressions were unique and I commend all the writers who had participated in the competition.

Kofoworola commended the organisers for increasing the number of words which made it easier for the judges to understand the writers. An elated Michael said he was encouraged and grateful for being given another opportunity to participate in the second edition.

Asked what he would do with the money, Michael responded, “I will invest the money into writing.

There are a lot of writing seminars that I will like to attend, but because of lack of money, I wasn’t able to attend those seminars and writing workshops.” He promised to write more works and hope to win more awards.” he concluded.

The Quramo Writers Prize is set up to discover, recognise and nurture young unpublished authors. Crown Troupe of Africa entertained the audience with an interpretation of Monye’s book, Give Us this Day, to the delight of guests.