Emmanuel challenges Akpabio: ‘Come up with facts against me’

Joe Effiong, Uyo and Olamide Babatunde

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has challenged his predecessor, Godswill Akpabio, to be prepared to present facts about the administration of the state.

He said he is also ready for any such challenge as he is declaring his intention to run for a second term on Friday, August 24, 2018

Emmanuel at a grand endorsement rally organised in his honour by Eket Senatorial District at Onna Sports Stadium yesterday, challenged those speaking ills of him to come up openly as he was ready to spend his personal resources to hire international, national and local media to present facts to the world.

Emmanuel, who hinted he would do a formal declaration for his second term election on Friday, said only such avenue could convince the whole world about who is who in the state.

“I have heard things, and I want to challenge anyone who thinks he has the truth to come out, I will use my personal money to hire CNN and other international media, AIT, Channels, NTA and AKBC, let’s present facts to Nigerians, let’s see who will tell the truth and who will also tell a lie.

“However, the issue on ground is Akwa Ibom, it’s about the development of this state, it’s about our children in public schools who are excelling in international competitions, it’s about the price of gari that we have drastically dropped, it’s about the unity of this state which we believe in,” he said.

Meanwhile, Udom Emmanuel Vanguard (UEV) has said the defection of Akpabio from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not new in politics.

UEV General Secretary, Iquaibom Usen noted that since May 29,1999, there has been intrigues, alignments and realignments in Nigeria’s political space, therefore, Akpabio’s defection is nothing to cause any panic.

“Concerning the APC’s rally in Ikot Ekpene, it was with disbelief that horrible things were said about the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel. We wish Akpabio all the best and thank him for leading Akwa Ibom, through PDP, for over 18 years. We wish him well in his new party.

“We know it will be difficult for him to stay there for as long as 18 years, because if it is not PDP, it can never be like PDP. We also urge him to remember that he should not throw stones at his glass house, otherwise the house would not be there to cover him.

“We believe all the players are mature enough to make their statements without resorting to image slandering and deception. Let us remember that when you point at somebody, the other four fingers are pointing back at you. You do not destroy what you have built just because of personal benefits. Let us play politics with the development of the state in mind and not personal vendettas.” he said.