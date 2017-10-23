The Sun News
Latest
23rd October 2017 - Emirates woos Nigerian travelers to Guangzhou, China
23rd October 2017 - MedView elevates 3 pilots to captains
23rd October 2017 - How local airlines can access long-term credit
23rd October 2017 - Niger Delta: FG promises low interest rate to investors
23rd October 2017 - Transcorp posts 158% growth in profit
23rd October 2017 - FG generates N246.3 bn VAT in Q2 –NBS
23rd October 2017 - 14 banks record 91.8% rise in impairment charges –Afrinvest
23rd October 2017 - LAPO Forum: Experts urge FG to create enabling environment for SME’s growth
23rd October 2017 - NSE’s new innovation of deepening capital market
23rd October 2017 - Stockbrokers endorse privatization of moribund enterprises
Home / Business / Emirates woos Nigerian travelers to Guangzhou, China

Emirates woos Nigerian travelers to Guangzhou, China

— 23rd October 2017

Emirates Airline says it has launched flight operations between Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Guangzhou, China promising to offer special services to Nigerian passengers who fly on the Lagos-Dubai- Guangzhou route.

Emirates Country Manager for Nigeria, Mr. Afzal Parambil, who spoke at a press conference in Lagos recently described Guangzhou as a popular destination for Nigerian businessmen and tourists. Parambil, who also doubles as Emirates Regional Manager for West Africa said the airline’s foray into the Dubai-Guangzhou route was in response to the yearning of passengers.

Said Parambil “Guangzhou was not the choice of Emirates but the choice of the market because most of the manufacturers in China are based in Guangzhou. Nigerians in the past used to travel there to source for goods for sale back home, but that has changed considerably as Nigerians now go into partnership to produce things with the Chinese local partner, so now they just don’t buy, they produce together.”

He said Nigerian passengers now have the benefit of being attended to by indigenous cabin crewmembers on Emirates flights, just as he said the airline had also increased its baggage allowance policy to make it attractive especially for Nigerians who fly with a lot of baggage. 

“In Emirates, we have 130 nationalities as crew flying for us. So, when you are flying with us you must surely see someone from your country. When you fly from Nigeria, we make sure that the senior crew member is Nigerian, that way when there is an issue, he or she is there to support and assist,” said Parambil.

“Our baggage policy has also become very attractive. We now offer two pieces of luggage. In the past, we used to give 30kg for economy class, 40kg for business class and 50kg for first class. But having looked at the requirement of the market, we increased it by two pieces; economy passengers can now carry two pieces of baggage 23kg each making it 46kg for them, while those on business class can carry two pieces of 32kg luggage each making it 64kg, and this will help travelers going to Guangzhou, China from Lagos because they don’t usually travel and come back empty-handed,” he added.

He said the airline operates with the iconic Airbus 380 on the Dubai – Guangzhou route. The double-decker A380 is the world’s largest commercial aircraft in service, and it is extremely popular with travellers around the globe, with its spacious and quiet cabins that offers a total of 491 seats, with 14 private suites in first class cabin, 76 mini pods with lie-flat seats in business class and 401 spacious seats in economy class.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Emirates woos Nigerian travelers to Guangzhou, China

— 23rd October 2017

Emirates Airline says it has launched flight operations between Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Guangzhou, China promising to offer special services to Nigerian passengers who fly on the Lagos-Dubai- Guangzhou route. Emirates Country Manager for Nigeria, Mr. Afzal Parambil, who spoke at a press conference in Lagos recently described Guangzhou as a popular destination…

  • MedView elevates 3 pilots to captains

    — 23rd October 2017

    MedView Airline has announced the elevation of three of its pilots to the rank of Captains, while a fourth was promoted to the rank of a First Flight Officer. Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Mr. Muneer Bankole who spoke at a decoration ceremony for the pilots in Lagos said their promotions came had…

  • How local airlines can access long-term credit

    — 23rd October 2017

    Stories by Louis Ibah Stakeholders in the Nigerian aviation sector are bemoaning the inability of local airlines to access long term credits in Nigerian banks noting that the trend, over the years, has proved inimical to efforts to unlock the potential of the airline industry for national prosperity. At the Aviation Colloquium 2017 organised by…

  • Niger Delta: FG promises low interest rate to investors

    — 23rd October 2017

    In a bid to  fast track  the  economic  diversification  and  industrialisation  of  the  Niger  Delta  region,  the  Federal  Government,  has  promised  investors  in  the  region  one  digit  interest  rate  for  loans  from  financial  institutions. The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, disclosed the development in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja. According to…

  • Transcorp posts 158% growth in profit

    — 23rd October 2017

    Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), Nigeria’s foremost investment conglomerate has announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2017. The Group Profit after Tax (PAT) for Q3 2017 improved by 158 per cent year on year-on-year (YoY) to N8.2billion. The conglomerates income statement revealed a Q3 2017 revenue of N56.76billion, significant growth…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share