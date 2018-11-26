Emirates Airlines says it has sealed a partnership has expanded with Uber that allows Nigerian passengers enjoy discounted airport rides from and to the Dubai International Airport.

Passengers travelling on Emirates Economy Flex Plus and Emirates Economy Flex fares from more than 20 global destinations can now avail special discounted airport rides from and to Dubai International Airport.

“The offer allows Emirates passengers travelling from Abuja and Lagos in Nigeria to redeem discounted rides on Uber when travelling to Dubai,” said Thierry Antinori, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Emirates.

“Passengers can enjoy seamless airport transfers in conjunction with Uber and get around town for less when flying with Emirates Airlines. Economy Flex Plus travellers can avail two free rides from and to Dubai International Airport from anywhere in Dubai up to the value of AED 120 per trip (or enter equivalent market currency), while Economy Flex passengers will get 50 per cent off two rides, from and to Dubai International Airport to anywhere in Dubai up to the value of AED 60 per trip (or enter equivalent market currency),” he added.