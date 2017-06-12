Emirates launches new in-flight products for kids

It was a day full of excitement and fun as Emirates Airline hosted selected Nigerian children between the ages of five and 10 to a special ‘Children’s Day’ celebration at the Ikeja City Mall, Lagos on May 27, 2017.

The event also served a dual purpose of entertainment and education for the children who were exposed to some of the minor workings of the airline industry in order for them to draw career inspiration. Some of the kids were made to wear either pilots, cabin crew or air hostess attires and were made to act like those professionals while also interacting and posing for photographs with the Emirates Country Manager for Nigeria, Mr. Afzal Parambil. The children were accompanied to the event by their parents.

The Emirates Nigerian Manager explained that the airline was very friendly to children and that it had launched a ‘Young Flyers Programme’ designed to meet the innate curiosity and boundless energy that flying kids carry aboard on aircraft.

“Whether they’re flying alone or with their families on the Lagos – Dubai route, Emirates has developed its own set of toys for children; our toys and goodie bags inspire the greatest imaginations and encourage tomorrow’s explorers,” he said.

“On the Lagos – Dubai route, Emirates offers a wide variety of children’s programming including the very best movies and television from Disney, Cartoon Network, CBeebies and Nickelodeon channels plus much more. Young travellers on Emirates receive specially designed headphones for a better fit and they can enjoy dedicated channels of children and family programming.

“We have also introduced to our children the ‘Fly With Me Animals’ which is a fun and colourful magazine produced exclusively for Emirates’ young flyers aged 3-8 years old. Each magazine includes a colouring set which features Emirates little travellers characters – iconic Emirates cabin crew and pilot characters exploring the world,” he added.





