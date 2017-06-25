Emir Sanusi suspends Bayero’s son as district head of Takai

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

There are indications that the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, has suspended yet another son of the former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Bashiru Ado Bayero, as district head of Takai following alleged act of insubordination.

Sources in Kano alleged that the monarch, who was heavily embattled until lately, axed Alhaji Bashiru Ado Bayero from the position after he had proceeded to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj and medical check -up without clear permission from the monarch.

The source hinted that prior to the suspension, the Emir and Bayero, who is also the Lawan of Kano, had had issues that were eventually resolved by some councilors who had pleaded on behalf of the district head.

Sunday Sun gathered that an interim administrator might have been appointed to hold brief in the absence of the district head.

It could be recalled that on October 28, 2015, barely months after he assumed office, the Emir had sacked the eldest son of the late Bayero, Alhaji Sanusi Bayero, and stripped him of his title as the Chiroma of Kano following issues bordering on alleged disloyalty.

Efforts to reach the spokesman of the Emirate, Alhaji Munir Sanusi, to confirm the story as at press time were unsuccessful.