The Sun News
Latest
21st November 2017 - Emir Sanusi links violent crimes, insurgency to poverty, inequality in Nigeria
21st November 2017 - Osun celebrates 121 years of cocoa production
21st November 2017 - Buhari’s aide calls for public-private partnerships in achieving SDGs
21st November 2017 - NURHI has reduced maternal deaths in Kaduna – Forum
21st November 2017 - Amosun presents N345.42b 2018 Appropriation Bill to Ogun Assembly
21st November 2017 - Maternal mortality: Utilise govt.’s health facilities, Ambode’s wife tells expectant mothers
21st November 2017 - BREAKING: Nigerian Navy elevates 78 officers
21st November 2017 - Reps probe Zamfara killings
21st November 2017 - PIB passage’ll address Niger Delta problems – Wike
21st November 2017 - Bauchi spends N16.8m on Maternal, Child Week
Home / National / Emir Sanusi links violent crimes, insurgency to poverty, inequality in Nigeria

Emir Sanusi links violent crimes, insurgency to poverty, inequality in Nigeria

— 21st November 2017

From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Emir of Kano, Sarkin Muhammad Sanusi 11, on Tuesday, in Kano, attributed the spate in violent crimes and siege of other criminalities to endemic poverty and inequality in Nigeria.

Emir Sanusi spoke at the Northern Regional Conference on “Security, Justice and Development: Effective Implementation of Interventions,” organised by Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), in the state capital.

He stressed that justice, development and economies were all linked together while tasking the leaders and the elite class to help create more wealth and income opportunities for all.

He held that most security problems, all over the world, had their roots in the economic and justice systems of the society adding that poverty breeds angry and discontented people, who in turn, resort to extreme violence against the society to ease their frustration.

He acknowledged the widespread poverty in the country, exemplified by lack of income opportunities, lack of access to education, poor medical facilities, among others, adding Nigeria had been listed to overtake India, as the next poverty capital of the world by next year.

He pointed out that poverty had been criminalized in the land, which should not be so, while appealing for consideration for those who took to crime due to lack of opportunities to survive.

“We must not tolerate extremism. But extremism only succeeds where there is widespread anger and discontent in the society” he said insisting that emphasis should shift from war planes and other weapons to making life better for the greatest number of Nigerians in the region.”

While commending the efforts of President Muhammad Buhari in sustaining the war against terror , a former Governor of Rivers State and Chairman of PRAWA, Chief Alabo Gabriel, however, regretted the monumental loss of life, property and means of livelihood in the affected communities.

Gabriel also expressed support for the current efforts of the Federal Government to provide support and a new lease of life to the largely displaced survivors of the catastrophic disaster.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Emir Sanusi links violent crimes, insurgency to poverty, inequality in Nigeria

— 21st November 2017

From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Emir of Kano, Sarkin Muhammad Sanusi 11, on Tuesday, in Kano, attributed the spate in violent crimes and siege of other criminalities to endemic poverty and inequality in Nigeria. Emir Sanusi spoke at the Northern Regional Conference on “Security, Justice and Development: Effective Implementation of Interventions,” organised by Prisoners Rehabilitation…

  • Osun celebrates 121 years of cocoa production

    — 21st November 2017

    From: Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Osun State has concluded plans to celebrate its 121 years feat in production of cocoa which is reputed as the foremost cash crop in the entire South West. Tagged “2017 Cocoa Festival,” with the theme: “The Royal Origins and Traditions of Cocoa for Sustainability,” the week-long celebration which will begin on…

  • Buhari’s aide calls for public-private partnerships in achieving SDGs

    — 21st November 2017

    From: Job Osazuwa Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, on Tuesday, called for more private partnerships with government in achieving the goals. She disclosed this at the 2017 International Sustainability Conference, organised by First Bank Sustainability Centre and Lagos Business School (LBS), in Lagos, with the…

  • NURHI has reduced maternal deaths in Kaduna – Forum

    — 21st November 2017

    From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna A Social Consultant, Ibrahim Kannah Terri, has said that the Nigerian Urban Reproductive Health Initiative (NURHI) child spacing campaign project has reduced maternal deaths in Kaduna State. The consultant said this during a review meeting for 300 consultants and community mobilisers held at NAF club, in Kaduna, on Tuesday. Terri added…

  • Amosun presents N345.42b 2018 Appropriation Bill to Ogun Assembly

    — 21st November 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Governor Ibikunle Amosun Ogun State, on Tuesday, proposed a sum of N345.42b appropriation budget estimate for the 2018 fiscal year. Presenting the budget christened ‘Budget of Accelerated Development’ before the House of Assembly, Governor Amosun said the proposed budget indicated 57% increase on the 2017 approved budget which was N221.09 billion….

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share