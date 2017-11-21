Emir Sanusi links violent crimes, insurgency to poverty, inequality in Nigeria

From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Emir of Kano, Sarkin Muhammad Sanusi 11, on Tuesday, in Kano, attributed the spate in violent crimes and siege of other criminalities to endemic poverty and inequality in Nigeria.

Emir Sanusi spoke at the Northern Regional Conference on “Security, Justice and Development: Effective Implementation of Interventions,” organised by Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), in the state capital.

He stressed that justice, development and economies were all linked together while tasking the leaders and the elite class to help create more wealth and income opportunities for all.

He held that most security problems, all over the world, had their roots in the economic and justice systems of the society adding that poverty breeds angry and discontented people, who in turn, resort to extreme violence against the society to ease their frustration.

He acknowledged the widespread poverty in the country, exemplified by lack of income opportunities, lack of access to education, poor medical facilities, among others, adding Nigeria had been listed to overtake India, as the next poverty capital of the world by next year.

He pointed out that poverty had been criminalized in the land, which should not be so, while appealing for consideration for those who took to crime due to lack of opportunities to survive.

“We must not tolerate extremism. But extremism only succeeds where there is widespread anger and discontent in the society” he said insisting that emphasis should shift from war planes and other weapons to making life better for the greatest number of Nigerians in the region.”

While commending the efforts of President Muhammad Buhari in sustaining the war against terror , a former Governor of Rivers State and Chairman of PRAWA, Chief Alabo Gabriel, however, regretted the monumental loss of life, property and means of livelihood in the affected communities.

Gabriel also expressed support for the current efforts of the Federal Government to provide support and a new lease of life to the largely displaced survivors of the catastrophic disaster.