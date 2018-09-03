– The Sun News
EMIR OF KANO

Emir of Kano condemns relegation of Almajiri

— 3rd September 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II,  has expressed concern that several years after Nigeria’s Independence,  the country has failed to accord due recognition to  the Islamic system of education.

Sanusi spoke at the launch of a Hausa Ducu- drama (Duniya Juyi Juyi) on Almajiri System of Education held at the Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Research and Training, Kano at the weekend.

The film was produced by a German national, Ms Hannah Hoechner, who also launched a book on “Qur’anic Schools in Northern Nigeria”.

The monarch was worried that Qur’anic scholars are treated less than their counterparts in other fields of knowledge  while their pupils are regarded as ‘Out of School Children’ by the society.

“No matter the number of books you read in Arabic or through the Almajir  System as long as it is not through English, you are an illiterate according to the Nigeria system” he lamented.

The emir argued that since the definition of literacy is the ability to read and write, Almajiri scholars and their pupils should be recognized as literate scholars, having fulfilled these requirements.

READ ALSO: Niger Flood: 14 killed in one month – NSEMA

He maintained that these pupils and their teachers could read and write in Arabic or Ajani (Hausa writing in Arabic text), while adding that the Almajir System of Education has been in existence for the past 500 – 600 years.

“Even  Emir Muhammadu Rumfa of Kano used to send people to Borno and Mauritania  to learn  quoranic  education and  Islamic jurisprudence” he recalled.

While not undermining the position of English language in Nigeria, he appealed to Northern governors to emulate countries such as Malysia, China and Egypt, who teach  courses such as Medicine, Engineering, Agriculture and other critical courses in their respective local languages.

The author of the book in her remarks, said that the book was extracted from her PhD thesis  adding that the production process of the docu – drama was  done by Almajiris  between July and October 2011 on Thursdays and Fridays (School free days).

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd September 2018 at 9:40 am
    Reply

    Almajiri practice which forced children of northern natives to the street etc. as destitutes without productive education, without productivity, without perspectives etc. which ruined existence of northern natives and held them bondage under fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates, is not Islamic system of education. It is Political strategy of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates to ruined northern natives existence, held them bondage and control the the 19 northern states which is the majority votes with which the enemy held this territory natives bondage under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria and steal this territory natives God given Oil, Gas etc. If northern natives had productive education, productivity etc., would they have allow fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates over northern natives? Which Islamic country force their children to the street etc. as destitutes without productive education, without productivity, without perspectives etc., from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Algeria etc. to Indonesia? The era of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics is over and gone forever. The era of British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order which uses fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. to held this territory natives bondage under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits in this natives territory and steal this territory natives God given Oil, Gas etc., is over and gone forever. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

