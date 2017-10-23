The Sun News
Emir of Gwandu urges youths to embrace agriculture

Emir of Gwandu urges youths to embrace agriculture

— 23rd October 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Emir of Gwandu in Kebbi State, Alhaji  Muhammad Bashar, has called on the youths in the state to engage in agriculture to contribute their quota towards economic development of the country.

The Emir made the call, on Sunday, during his tour of  Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

He explained that  the Anchor Borrowers Programme initiated by the Federal and State government are capable of bringing economic fortunes to the State.

The  traditional ruler urged people to  patronise Made-in-Nigeria products rather than patronising foreign ones. He believed this would enhance the economy and encourage local manufactures.

While speaking on school enrolment, the Emir advised parents to send their children to schools to acquire both western and Islamic education, stressing that that are the legacy any parent could leave for their children.

The Emir warned parents against sending their children to cities in the name of acquiring Islamic knowledge, saying those children ended up being nuisance to the society.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of Bagudo Local Government Area, Alhaji Muhammad Kaura, commended the Emir for his visit to the area noted  that his administration has worked hard to transform the local government.

