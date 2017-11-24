Emir of Dutse calls for development of tourism infrastructure

The Sun News
Emir of Dutse in Jigawa, Nuhu Mohammed, has appealed to the Federal Government to develop necessary infrastructure that will help in promoting the tourism sector.

The emir made the appeal in Dutse when the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace.

The visit was on the sideline of the 9th Summit of National Council on Culture, Tourism and National Orientation, holding in Jigawa State.

The emir hosted the minister to a special Durbar with traditional dancing, displays and horse riding, led by various district heads that made up the Dutse Emirate.

The traditional ruler noted that tourism had become a front burner sector globally, adding that government should ensure its development to transform the economy.

He stressed that the necessary infrastructure needed for the development of the sector should be put in place for the benefit of the people.

The emir informed the minister about the tourism potential in his emirate and the Jigawa at large and called on the government to harness them.

The monarch commended Mohammed for his efforts at improving the information and culture.

“We understand the enormity of work you and your ministry are doing to boost the nation’s cultural sector.

“Also as the mouthpiece of the Federal Government, we are very proud of your performances and will always appreciate you.

“You have been a very prominent Minister of Information in our history.

“You have been very prominent in using your office to promote peace and tolerance across the country as well as our cultural heritage.

“The emirate council will never forget this visit and we hope you will devote the deliberations at the council to harness the benefits in our culture,” he said.

Responding, the minister said the government was doing its best to promote the culture and tourism sectors.

He recalled that, recently, government included tourism as one of the cardinal industries, by granting incentives and tax reliefs to encourage investors in the sector.

“We will do everything possible to ensure that we do not only encourage tourism, but will also allow the local communities to benefit from the sector,” he said.

The minister underscored the need to revive Durbar in order to wake up and reinvent many industries relating to its pomp and pageantry to create employment opportunities.

Mohammed said he was “humbled and awed” by the Durbar held in his honour.

“Look at the display of splendour, richness of culture and the magnanimity and generosity of his Royal Highness and his emirate.

“I feel very honoured. It is the happiest day of my life,“he said.

NAN reports that the Durbar displayed traditional horses, adorned in glittering colours and their handlers performing in styles.

There were also traditional dances, drumming and performances in groups, each led by the district heads in the emirate.

Besides cultural dances in different steps, other attractions at the Durbar were gunshot salutes, performances with live snakes by snake charmers, circus with monkeys and different displays. (NAN)

