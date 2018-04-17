The Sun News
Emir of Daura tasks Accountants on professional ethics

— 17th April 2018

NAN

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, has called on accountants to always discharge their responsibilities according to the rules and ethics governing the profession.

Farouk gave the advice, in Daura, on Tuesday, when he received Alhaji Shehu Ladan, the president of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), who paid him a condolence visit.

President of ANAN was, in Daura, to condole with Farouk on the death of Sen. Mustapha Bukar.

The 63-year-old senator who held the traditional title of Madawakin Daura died recently in Abuja following a brief illness.

The emir described the accounting profession as one of the noblest fields of human endeavor.

He said that if practised according to its ethics and the fear of God, it would help to reduce sharp practices in financial administration.

He said professional accountants served as the bedrock of probity and accountability both public and private sectors of administration.

“ I urge you to shun any act capable of spoiling the name of the profession,’’ he said.

Farouk reminded the ANAN president that every mortal being would one day die and would render the accounts of his deeds before his creator.

Hence, the reason why the accounting profession was strategic to human existence, he said.

Earlier, Alhaji Shehu Ladan, the president and chairman of council of the ANAN, promised that his members would always practise the profession according to the laid down regulations without fear or favour.

Ladan said that the council was the regulatory body of the certified accountants in the country and would protect the profession.

He said ANAN would not hesitate to fish out and sanction whoever violates the ethics of the profession.

He added that the association would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that its members practised the profession according to internationally accepted procedures.

Similarly, Alhaji Bala Musa, the treasurer of Daura Local Government and Chairman Security subcommittee of the association, promised to continue to uphold the stipulated rules governing the conduct of its members in Katsina State.

“As a certified member of this noble profession I will continue to monitor our members’ compliance with the basic operational standards.’’

  Ezekiel Okeke 17th April 2018 at 10:58 am
    It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Slaughter anyone parading himself as sultan in this natives territory, Burn Down his palace etc., Slaughter anyone parading himself as emir in this natives territory, Burn Down their palaces etc. Slaughter their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. they uses for their fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Only the Sword decides in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

