Emir of Agaie urges herdsmen, farmers to live in peace‎

The Emir of Agaie in Niger, Alhaji Yusuf Nuhu, has appealed to herdsmen and farmers in the emirate to continue to live in peace for meaningful development of the emirate.

Nuhu made the call at a town hall meeting at IBB School of Preliminary Studies, Agaie in Niger on Tuesday.

He said that the meeting was convened to bring the herdsmen and farmers together, and‎ to encourage them to live in peace because the country needed them for a viable society.

“The dry season is setting in now, we should all appreciate it as God’s routine for humanity, herdsmen should meticulously shepherd their herd and avoid their cattle from trespassing into farm lands.

“I prevail on you to avoid clash of any sort in the interest of the emirate and the country at large,” he said.

Nuhu pointed out that peaceful co-existence between the herdsman and farmers was historical and must be sustained.

‎”Grazing by your herd in the emirate had being crisis-free and I commend you on that, while still soliciting for continued peaceful co-existence among you.”

‎Also, the Niger State Youth Leader of Miyeti Allah Kautahore, Malam Dikko Shakolo, urged farmers to always monitor ‎the activities of unscrupulous persons among them.

“I want to also beg you not to take laws into your hands but report your grievances to community leaders in the emirate for amicable settlement,” Shakolo said‎. (NAN)

