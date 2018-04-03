Emir of Kano urges Sarkin Matasa to invigorate fight against insurgency

Billy Graham, Abel Yola

The Emir of Kano Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has called on the newly turbaned Sarkin Matasa Adamawa, Barrister Aliyu Wakili Boya, to use his office to mobilize youths not only in Adamawa state but in the entire northeast against being recruited into Boko Haram activities and religious extremism.

Sanusi commended the efforts the new Sarkin Matasa in mobilising the youth of Adamawa State and northeast Nigeria towards developing godly and respectable virtues.

The Emir made the remarks during the turbaning ceremony of the new Sarki Matasa, Barr. Aliyu Wakili Boya, at the Lamido’s palace in Yola, Adamawa State.

Sanusi, while speaking on the occasion, said it would be his first time attending a traditional ceremony in Adamawa State, and that he decided to attend the turbaning ceremony of the Sarkin Matasa because of the high value he places on youths, especially in the northeast where more young people are recruited into insurgent groups and the prevalence of drugs consumption and addiction which has become a matter of serious concern to Nigerians.

Sanusi used the occasion to call on the Sarki Matasa to see the honour bestowed on him as a challenge to work hard at mobilising more young people into imbibing the culture of integrity, honour and respect, instead of drug abuse and radicalism which has turned the region into a hotbed of insurgency.

He also called on other Emirs in northern Nigeria to create the Sarkin Matasa title within their monarchy so as to create platforms where young people would easily be reached in the fight against the insurgency and other social vices.

“If we are to fight Boko Haram, we must start by educating our youths to shun the teachings of Boko Haram and other insurgents who are causing problems for the nation, so that our youths would live decent lives,” Emir Sanusi said.

The new Sarkin Matasa, Barrister Aliyu Wakili Boya, while addressing newsmen shortly after the event, assured Adamawa citizens that his new office would enable him to build more bridges for youths in Adamawa State, especially young people involved in armed robbery, drugs, insurgency and radicalism, turning them towards embracing peace and a honourable lifestyle in society.

“I will be reaching out to more young people, advocating for a change of habits and motivation towards pursuing a life of dignity, hard work and diligence as the leaders of tomorrow,” said Boya.

“Don’t listen to Boko Haram insurgents, and don’t allow yourselves to be used by selfish politicians as thugs during political campaigns,” the new Sarkin Matasa added.

He commended the Lamido of Adamawa Alh. Dr. Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha for finding him worthy of the prestigious title of Sarkin Matasa Adamawa, and prayed God to give the Lamido more years on the throne.