The Sun News
Latest
3rd April 2018 - Emir of Kano urges Sarkin Matasa to invigorate fight against insurgency
3rd April 2018 - We need Buhari’s infrastructure, not OBJs attacks – Kalu
3rd April 2018 - UPDATE: Buhari, APC govs meeting deadlocked
3rd April 2018 - JUST IN: Herdsmen attack Enugu community, machete security guard
3rd April 2018 - Jigawa Police Command seize cache ‎of illegal firearms
3rd April 2018 - JUST IN: Tenure elongation: Buhari, APC govs in secret meeting
3rd April 2018 - Man to die by hanging for robbery, attempted murder
3rd April 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Ex-Abia gov, Orji Kalu visits Alake of Egbaland
3rd April 2018 - Why you shouldn’t throw away an overripe banana
3rd April 2018 - Lalong swears in Justice Dakwak as Plateau Chief Judge
Home / National / Emir of Kano urges Sarkin Matasa to invigorate fight against insurgency
Emir of Kano Sanusi at SARKIN MATASA turbaning

Emir of Kano urges Sarkin Matasa to invigorate fight against insurgency

— 3rd April 2018

Billy Graham, Abel Yola

The Emir of Kano Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has called on the newly turbaned Sarkin Matasa Adamawa, Barrister Aliyu Wakili Boya, to use his office to mobilize youths not only in Adamawa state but in the entire northeast against being recruited into Boko Haram activities and religious extremism.

Sanusi commended the efforts the new Sarkin Matasa in mobilising the youth of Adamawa State and northeast Nigeria towards developing godly and respectable virtues.

The Emir made the remarks during the turbaning ceremony of the new Sarki Matasa, Barr. Aliyu Wakili Boya, at the Lamido’s palace in Yola, Adamawa State.

Sanusi, while speaking on the occasion, said it would be his first time attending a traditional ceremony in Adamawa State, and that he decided to attend the turbaning ceremony of the Sarkin Matasa because of the high value he places on youths, especially in the northeast where more young people are recruited into insurgent groups and the prevalence of drugs consumption and addiction which has become a matter of serious concern to Nigerians.

Sanusi used the occasion to call on the Sarki Matasa to see the honour bestowed on him as a challenge to work hard at mobilising more young people into imbibing the culture of integrity, honour and respect, instead of drug abuse and radicalism which has turned the region into a hotbed of insurgency.

He also called on other Emirs in northern Nigeria to create the Sarkin Matasa title within their monarchy so as to create platforms where young people would easily be reached in the fight against the insurgency and other social vices.

“If we are to fight Boko Haram, we must start by educating our youths to shun the teachings of Boko Haram and other insurgents who are causing problems for the nation, so that our youths would live decent lives,” Emir Sanusi said.

The new Sarkin Matasa, Barrister Aliyu Wakili Boya, while addressing newsmen shortly after the event, assured Adamawa citizens that his new office would enable him to build more bridges for youths in Adamawa State, especially young people involved in armed robbery, drugs, insurgency and radicalism, turning them towards embracing peace and a honourable lifestyle in society.

“I will be reaching out to more young people, advocating for a change of habits and motivation towards pursuing a life of dignity, hard work and diligence as the leaders of tomorrow,” said Boya.

“Don’t listen to Boko Haram insurgents, and don’t allow yourselves to be used by selfish politicians as thugs during political campaigns,” the new Sarkin Matasa added.

He commended the Lamido of Adamawa Alh. Dr. Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha for finding him worthy of the prestigious title of Sarkin Matasa Adamawa, and prayed God to give the Lamido more years on the throne.

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Emir of Kano Sanusi at SARKIN MATASA turbaning

Emir of Kano urges Sarkin Matasa to invigorate fight against insurgency

— 3rd April 2018

Billy Graham, Abel Yola The Emir of Kano Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has called on the newly turbaned Sarkin Matasa Adamawa, Barrister Aliyu Wakili Boya, to use his office to mobilize youths not only in Adamawa state but in the entire northeast against being recruited into Boko Haram activities and religious extremism. Sanusi commended the…

  • INFRASTRUCTURE Kalu

    We need Buhari’s infrastructure, not OBJs attacks – Kalu

    — 3rd April 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The latest attack on President Muhammadu Buhari by former President Olusegun Obasanjo continues to attract wild condemnations from Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike. Such reactions are coming more intensely with anger from prominent Igbo sons and daughters who feel President Buhari is trying his best not just for the South East but the…

  • UPDATE: Buhari, APC govs meeting deadlocked

    — 3rd April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari’s closed-door meeting with governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the Council Chamber’s State House, on Tuesday, ended in deadlock. The meeting which started at 2:15 ended at 3:30pm, with all the governors emerging and refusing to talk to State House Correspondents. The governors of Plateau State, Simon Lalong…

  • JUST IN: Herdsmen attack Enugu community, machete security guard

    — 3rd April 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Tension is currently high in Enugu State as Fulani herdsmen attacked Okpanku community in Aniri Local Government Area of the state and machete a security guard.   Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred on Easter Monday. It was gathered that the incident has raised the security antennae in the community as youths…

  • FIREARMS Jigawa Police confiscate

    Jigawa Police Command seize cache ‎of illegal firearms

    — 3rd April 2018

    Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse The Jigawa Police Command has displayed hundreds of firearms and ammunition it seized from various individuals across the state. The State Commissioner of Police Mr. Bala Zama Senchi, who displayed the arms, said the seizure followed directives by the Inspector General of Police‎ to confiscate all arms in people’s possession. According to…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share