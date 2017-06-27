Emir cautions herdsmen against grazing on farmlands

The Emir of Wamba in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Lawal Musa-Nagogo, has cautioned herdsmen against grazing on farmlands to avoid clashes with farmers.

Musa-Nagogo made the call, on Tuesday, while addressing his subjects that paid him Sallah homage in his palace at Wamba, Wamba Local Government Area of the state.

He said the measure would promote peace and boost food production in the country.

The first class traditional ruler equally called on farmers not to take the law in to their hands no matter the damages done to their crops, but report their grievances to the appropriate authority for necessary action.

“Without peaceful co-existence between the farmers and the herdsmen, agricultural production and the socio-economic development of the country will be affected negatively, hence the need for both of them to embrace one another,’’ he said.

Musa-Nagogo noted that no society can develop in an atmosphere of rancour and confusion, hence the need for herdsmen not to graze on farmlands.

He urged the Muslim faithful to sustain the lessons learned during the Ramadan by preaching and promoting peace, love and unity, and to pray and support leaders at all levels to enable them succeed in the task ahead of them.

Also speaking, Alhaji Musa Shuaibu-Wayo, the Chairman, Interim Management Committee of Wamba Local Government Council, urged Nigerians to continue to be their brothers’ keeper in the interest of national development.

“Eid-el-fitr is not only for merry making, but a time to emulate what Prophet Muhammad (SWA) was sent by Almighty God to come and do.

“Prophet Muhammad preaches peace, love and unity and as true followers of Islam we suppose to emulate him so that we can enjoy the blessings of God Almighty here and in the hereafter.

“We must maintain our God-fearing acts which we exhibited during the fasting period by sustaining the lessons and change of attitude learnt during the Ramadan fast,” he said.

Shuaibu-Wayo also urged wealthy individual to assist less privileged individuals in the society in order to give them a sense of belonging and improve on their standard of living.

The chairman also appealed to Nigerians to continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Tanko Al-Makura and other leaders to enable them succeed in providing good governance.

Alhaji Rilyanu Lamus, the Santuraki Wamba, also enjoined Muslims to sustain the lessons of the Ramadan and to live in peace, unity and tolerate one another irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation.

Lamus, who is the state Auditor General, assured the Wamba Emirate Council of his loyalty and positive contribution to the development of the area and the state at large. (NAN)