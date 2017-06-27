The Sun News
Latest
27th June 2017 - Emir cautions herdsmen against grazing on farmlands
27th June 2017 - Ijaw Reconciliation C’ttee’ll solve INC crisis- Vasrity Don
27th June 2017 - Agitations symptom of rot in Nigerian system – Sultan
27th June 2017 - CSO urges NASS to make more responsive laws to address economic/social challenges
27th June 2017 - Syria: US-led coalition to assess reports of civilian casualties in Mayadin
27th June 2017 - Exam Ethics lauds FG on best practices in promotion exam
27th June 2017 - WHO lauds Africa’s progress in malaria, HIV control
27th June 2017 - Cyber attack hits Russian oil giant, Ukrainian banks
27th June 2017 - Rape on campus: Armed robbers sexually assault female students
27th June 2017 - Boko Haram’s northern insurgency intensifies, more women abducted
Home / Cover / National / Emir cautions herdsmen against grazing on farmlands

Emir cautions herdsmen against grazing on farmlands

— 27th June 2017

The Emir of Wamba in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Lawal Musa-Nagogo, has cautioned herdsmen against grazing on farmlands to avoid clashes with farmers.

Musa-Nagogo made the call, on Tuesday, while addressing his subjects that paid him Sallah homage in his palace at Wamba, Wamba Local Government Area of the state.

He said the measure would promote peace and boost food production in the country.

The first class traditional ruler equally called on farmers not to take the law in to their hands no matter the damages done to their crops, but report their grievances to the appropriate authority for necessary action.

“Without peaceful co-existence between the farmers and the herdsmen, agricultural production and the socio-economic development of the country will be affected negatively, hence the need for both of them to embrace one another,’’ he said.

Musa-Nagogo noted that no society can develop in an atmosphere of rancour and confusion, hence the need for herdsmen not to graze on farmlands.

He urged the Muslim faithful to sustain the lessons learned during the Ramadan by preaching and promoting peace, love and unity, and to pray and support leaders at all levels to enable them succeed in the task ahead of them.

Also speaking, Alhaji Musa Shuaibu-Wayo, the Chairman, Interim Management Committee of Wamba Local Government Council, urged Nigerians to continue to be their brothers’ keeper in the interest of national development.

“Eid-el-fitr is not only for merry making, but a time to emulate what Prophet Muhammad (SWA) was sent by Almighty God to come and do.

“Prophet Muhammad preaches peace, love and unity and as true followers of Islam we suppose to emulate him so that we can enjoy the blessings of God Almighty here and in the hereafter.

“We must maintain our God-fearing acts which we exhibited during the fasting period by sustaining the lessons and change of attitude learnt during the Ramadan fast,” he said.

Shuaibu-Wayo also urged wealthy individual to assist less privileged individuals in the society in order to give them a sense of belonging and improve on their standard of living.

The chairman also appealed to Nigerians to continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Tanko Al-Makura and other leaders to enable them succeed in providing good governance.

Alhaji Rilyanu Lamus, the Santuraki Wamba, also enjoined Muslims to sustain the lessons of the Ramadan and to live in peace, unity and tolerate one another irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation.

Lamus, who is the state Auditor General, assured the Wamba Emirate Council of his loyalty and positive contribution to the development of the area and the state at large. (NAN)

 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Emir cautions herdsmen against grazing on farmlands

— 27th June 2017

The Emir of Wamba in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Lawal Musa-Nagogo, has cautioned herdsmen against grazing on farmlands to avoid clashes with farmers. Musa-Nagogo made the call, on Tuesday, while addressing his subjects that paid him Sallah homage in his palace at Wamba, Wamba Local Government Area of the state. He said the measure would promote…

Share

  • Ijaw Reconciliation C’ttee’ll solve INC crisis- Vasrity Don

    — 27th June 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A former President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof. Kimse Okoko, has expressed optimism that the 20-man Ijaw National Reconciliation Committee set up by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson would resolve the lingering crisis affecting the INC. Governor Dickson had recently inaugurated the committee headed by former military governor of old…

    Share

  • Agitations symptom of rot in Nigerian system – Sultan

    — 27th June 2017

    The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar says ongoing agitations in the country are symptoms of rot in the Nigerian system. Abubakar disclosed this in Sokoto when Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State paid him a Sallah homage. The sultan said:  “In the past, a lot of things were done by some people with impunity…

    Share

  • CSO urges NASS to make more responsive laws to address economic/social challenges

    — 27th June 2017

    The Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights has called on the National Assembly to make more responsive laws that will address the socio-economic challenges of the country. Mr Frank Tietie, the Executive Director of the advocacy, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that although the National Assembly had spent…

    Share

  • Syria: US-led coalition to assess reports of civilian casualties in Mayadin

    — 27th June 2017

    Earlier in the day, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed 42 prisoners of Daesh (banned in Russia) died in the strike along with 15 militants. “This allegation will be provided to our civilian casualty team for assessment,” the spokesperson said. “The results of the assessment will be published in a monthly civilian casualty report.” The spokesperson noted that the coalition conducted strikes in Mayadin on June…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share