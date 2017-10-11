Emir appeals to religious, traditional rulers to support girl-child education

FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, has charged religious and traditional institutions in the country to give 100 percent support to girl-child education.

The Emir gave the advice during an event to mark the 2017 International Day of the Girl Child held at Banquet Hall, Government House, on Wednesday.

The event was organised by High Level Women Advocates (HILWA) and the State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB) with support from UNICEF with the theme “The Power of the Adolescent Girl: Vision 2030.”

He stated that the era of relegating the girl child education is over, pointing out that no religion permits making parents and society look down on the girl child’s education as less important compared to that of the boy child.

The traditional ruler said that every child is a gift from God entitled to equal right to education and other basic rights.

The Emir, who was represented by the Chief Iman of Bauchi Central mosque, Alhaji Bala Baba Inna, said that recent statistics showed that the population of girls in the country was put at 60 percent against population of boys at 40 percent, showing that the education of the girl-child must not be taken for granted.

The emir, therefore, commended the efforts of the Bauchi State Government and international partners like as UNICEF towards for improving the lot of the girl-child.

Adamu assured that his emirate would continue to support the state government and international partners to promote the education of children, particularly that of the girl child in the state

He also commended the efforts of SUBEB in ensuring that the girl child is not left behind in any area of education through the provision of infrastructures, books and manpower.

Also speaking, UNICEF Education Specialist, Hajia Maryama Dikwa, said UNICEF dedicated this year’s International Day of the Girl Child to girls at emergency states in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa.

Dikwa said UNICEF has be planning with the parents of girls at emergency centres and as well as responding to their emergency situation.

She lamented that some of the girls in the emergency centres have suffered domestic abuses while others had been raped.

The UNICEF Education Specialist then called on all stakeholders to support and empower girls in emergency centres to alleviate their sufferings and enable them have a brighter future.

According to Dikwa, out of 32 per cent girl child that are out of school in Nigeria, 26 per cent are from Northern Nigeria hence the need to address problem of girl child education in North