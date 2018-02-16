The Sun News
Latest
16th February 2018 - Emergency landing: Delta Air Lines apologises to AIB over delayed reporting
16th February 2018 - End fuel queues next week, Kachikwu tells Baru
16th February 2018 - Customs intercepts elephant tusks worth N493m in Ikeja
16th February 2018 - Businesses succeed, fail on strategy –Abiagom, Ecab Products boss
16th February 2018 - FG suspends 6 senior staff at NSITF over N62bn fraud
16th February 2018 - … Launches $2.5bn global medium term notes
16th February 2018 - Zuma: Good lesson for Nigeria from South Africa
16th February 2018 - The prevailing education moss revisited
16th February 2018 - Before the Buhari revolution was the Atiku revolt
16th February 2018 - Mixing politics with power
Home / Business / Emergency landing: Delta Air Lines apologises to AIB over delayed reporting

Emergency landing: Delta Air Lines apologises to AIB over delayed reporting

— 16th February 2018

… Pledges to cooperate with Nigerian investigators 

Louis Ibah

Delta Air Lines Thursday apologised to Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) over its crew and management’s failure to notify the government agency of the emergency landing involving its Airbus 330-200 aircraft on Tuesday night. 

Recall that an Atlanta-bound Delta Flight 55, which departed Lagos Tuesday night made an emergency air return less than an hour after its take-off from Murtala Muhammed International Airport following a fire incident on one of the Airbus 330-200’s two engines.

The AIB had impounded the aircraft and also barred engineers and crew dispatched by Delta Air Lines from accessing the aircraft until it lodges an official statement and also agrees to cooperate with Nigerian regulatory agencies on the cause of the incident. 

Air Safety Investigation Manager for Delta Air Lines, Miss Shannon Masters, who led the airline’s officials including the crew of the flight and the airline’s Lagos Airport station Manager to the Ikeja head office of AIB around 5pm local time yesterday apologised for the airline’s actions, explaining that it was an oversight and not an intentional act done to undermine the Nigerian agency and the country’s civil aviation laws. 

“We sincerely apologise for the error and we promise to cooperate with AIB in the investigation of this incident.”

The Commissioner/CEO of AIB, Akin Olateru, while accepting Delta Air Lines’ apology, said AIB had already commenced investigation into the incident and welcome the airline’s cooperation.                        

“We look forward to receiving cooperation from Delta Air Lines as we work to determine the cause of this serious incident in the interest of safety,” said Olateru. 

The airline was believed to have immediately notified the United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) of the occurrence in line with the US laws while refusing to have dealings with any of Nigeria’s regulatory agencies in charge of aircraft accidents and investigations.

Both NCAA and AIB had frowned at the attitude of the US carrier, pointing out that Nigeria, as the state of occurrence under the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 13, ought to be officially informed of such occurrences within its airspace by Delta Air Lines.

Under ICAO laws, Nigeria has the right to investigate the incident while the state of registry of the aircraft and the airline may serve as observers, AIB had insisted.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Emergency landing: Delta Air Lines apologises to AIB over delayed reporting

— 16th February 2018

… Pledges to cooperate with Nigerian investigators  Louis Ibah Delta Air Lines Thursday apologised to Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) over its crew and management’s failure to notify the government agency of the emergency landing involving its Airbus 330-200 aircraft on Tuesday night.  Recall that an Atlanta-bound Delta Flight 55, which departed Lagos Tuesday night…

  • End fuel queues next week, Kachikwu tells Baru

    — 16th February 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja; Adewale  Sanyaolu The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has directed the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, to end the persisting fuel queues in Abuja. The directive of the Minister is to avert any form of embarrassment on the part of the Federal…

  • Customs intercepts elephant tusks worth N493m in Ikeja

    — 16th February 2018

    …Arrests Chinese exporter Isaac Anumihe The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted sacks of elephant tusks and pangolin shells in a warehouse at No. 38, Ogundana Street, Off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, with a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N493.5 million. The unit also arrested a Chinese…

  • Businesses succeed, fail on strategy –Abiagom, Ecab Products boss

    — 16th February 2018

    Reginald Anuforo Emma Abiagom is the Chief Executive Officer of Ecab Products Limited. He worked with Radio Nigeria Ibadan for five years before proceeding for further studies at the University of Ibadan and University of Lagos where he obtained first and second degrees in Political Science and Philosophy and Public Administration for his masters degree….

  • FG suspends 6 senior staff at NSITF over N62bn fraud

    — 16th February 2018

    …Begins probe of coy’s finances Magnus Eze, Abuja The Federal Government has inaugurated a nine-man administrative panel of enquiry into the finances of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and gave it six weeks to turn in its reports. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who constituted the panel in Abuja, yesterday,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share