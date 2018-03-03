Emerald emerge winners of Edidot School Inter House competition

Emerald House during the weekend garnered 18 medals to win the Edidot School, Lagos annual inter-house competition, which took place at the school’s Sports Complex, Healing Campgrounds, Awoyaya, Ajah, Lagos Island.

The competition, watched by old students of the school, parents and dignitaries from across the country, as well as students from other private schools, government colleges, featured track and field events, scrabble, cricket and table tennis.

Four houses namely: Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire and Burgundy were involved in the various categories of the competitions while 15 schools participated in the invitational Relay Races.

Activities carried out includes lighting of Torch, Match Past, Calisthenics display, Students Race, Staff Race, Parents Race, Invitational Relay and Soccer.

Other activities carried out during the heat were Sack Race, Cycling, Lime and Spoon Race, Tug of War, Bursting of Ballons, Picking the Balls, and Treasure Hunt.

Emerald House emerged the winners; while Sapphire, Ruby and Burgundy houses came second, third and fourth positions respectively.

In her speech, the Proprietress of the school, Rev. Edith Okubanjo emphasised the essence of inter-house sports, saying it is a means of assessing the psychomotor domain of education.

She highlighted that sport is part of the developmental process of a child since it goes beyond entertainment but a viable economic tool.

“Exercise has been identified as a therapy for many ailments that torment mankind. Social, economic and health values of sports have been expressed through the annual Edidot School inter-house sports.”

The school has produced the second best student in sport since inception of our inter house sport. I hereby encourage parents and guardians to support their kids in choosing and participating in any sporting activity,” she said.