Emenalo hooks Barcelona’s Novarro for Monaco

— 3rd July 2018

Former Super Eagles defender, Michael Emenalo has played a key role in helping Monaco of France win the race for the signature of Barcelona youth team player, Robert Navarro.

The attacking midfielder was in the wish of the English Premier League duo of Manchester City and Arsenal in the summer transfer window, but the ex-Chelsea technical director convinced him to join Monaco.

Monaco appointed Emenalo to the role of Sporting Director in November 2017 after ten years of hard work at Chelsea.

Since then, he has overseen the arrivals of three talented 16-year-old players to Monaco in the ongoing transfer window, namely Tiago Ribeiro (Porto), Eliot Matazo (Anderlecht) and Willem Geubbels (Lyon).

The former Nigeria international also played a key role in the transfer of Pietro Pellegri, who was 16 when he signed for Monaco from Genoa in the January transfer window.

