Emeka Okwuosa: Celebrating philanthropist at 57

In our country, Nigeria, where integrity and accountability are highly needed to boost the quality of public life and drive the affairs of the country for public good, a philanthropist by name Chukwuemeka Okwuosa, an engineer who just turned 57, shines through as a beacon, a welcome oasis in a vast expanse of dry and dusty desert. Presently, his birthday, August 19, is being marked within and outside Nigeria for his long list of meritorious people-oriented achievements.

As a philanthropist whose sense of mission is hinged on the economic and sociological belief that enriching humanity is by ploughing back his resources into society, he has brilliantly acquitted himself.

At nearly 60 years of age, the truth is that Okwuosa is a rare breed. A self-effacing individual, a sizeable number of his close associates and those to whom he has extended his princely hands actually figure, and perhaps rightly too, that he is too shy, but, sometimes, unrepentantly blunt and outstandingly clean to be a politician, he has elected to focus exclusively on mainly business; preferring the comfort zone ambience of his chosen fields of socio-economic investments, engineering, entrepreneurship, administration and care for the less-privileged.

From very humble beginnings 57 years ago at his roots in Oraifite, Anambra State, Okwuosa has always been a child of promise who made his parents very proud with his diligence, brilliance and sense of duty. Over these exciting decades, he has fulfilled that promise by doggedly nurturing a business empire, which straddles the entire continent of Africa and even beyond. Today, Okwuosa is an influential personality because of his wealth, but also, more importantly, because he applies a certain peculiar human-oriented philosophy to his businesses. He shares his profits through a very thoughtful methodical redistribution of wealth among a) numerous host communities for his offices, projects and allied interests, b) communities of interests from Anambra to Enugu, Rivers and Abia states, c) academics, with students in need to schools with familiar stories of desolation to universities coming into their own with stupendous research amenities, d) oil and gas sector, his primary base, where his company, Oilserv Group, trains and retrains young Nigerians, free, to fit them into the general oil and gas industry career-wise. That Okwuosa has impacted the lives of peoples and communities makes him a philanthropist: the youth, clergy, women, organisations, orphans and widows are all in his purview. But this goes beyond throwing money around. Okwuosa, who trained as an electronics engineer and graduated first class from the University of Ife, can now also be called a passionate social engineer.

READ ALSO: Philanthropist boosts education in Anambra with N100m