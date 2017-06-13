The Sun News
Emeka Offor Foundation donates over 1,000 books to FCE, Obudu

Emeka Offor Foundation donates over 1,000 books to FCE, Obudu

— 13th June 2017

From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Sir Emeka Offor Foundation has donated about 1,000 volumes of books to Federal College of Education, FCE Obudu, Cross River State.

Presenting the books to the institution on behalf of the foundation, the college Governing Council Chairman, Dr Anthony Obi, said the books would assist both the teachers and students in their studies and research which the college is noted for.

Obi said the members were moved to approach the foundation for assistance in view of the scarcity of teaching and reading materials and the need to boost the quality of education.

Explaining that the books are in different fields including Biology, Chemistry, Physics, English and mathematics, he said colleges of education across the country are foundation for those aspiring to make a career in teaching and emphasized the urgent need to provide teaching materials and other learning aids.

He urged the management to make adequate use of the books as well as to explore other ways of attracting other foundations to come in and contribute in promoting education excellence.

Receiving the books, the Provost of the College, Dr James Bassey Ejue, commended Dr Obi for making the contact with the foundation, leading to the donation.

“This is the first time the college has got this kind of gesture of partnering with non-governmental organisation towards achieving its core mandate,” he said. “We will utilise it maximally for the benefit of staff and students.”

According to him, the books would boost the preparation for National Universities Commission, NUC, accreditation coming soon. Adding that the effort of the present administration has paid off with the donation, he said plans are on to reach out to other agencies and organizations for further assistance.

The Provost said: “The policy trust of the administration is to encourage mutual beneficial partnership with agencies, organisation and individuals with a view to accelerating development as well as achieving the institution’s mandate.” The books we handed over to the librarian, Mr. Godwin Angianting.

