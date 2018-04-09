The Sun News
Latest
9th April 2018 - Emefiele emerges Economic Personality of the Year
9th April 2018 - Financial stocks outperforming other sectors on NSE
9th April 2018 - Time to go: Aviation stakeholders urge AMCON to hands off Arik Air, Aero
9th April 2018 - Nigerian SMEs surviving by skin of their teeth –Okafor
9th April 2018 - Fish farmers can earn huge income with right species
9th April 2018 - Edo govt partners 2 firms on $6m cassava farm
9th April 2018 - BATN, UI to engage graduate agropreneurs
9th April 2018 - Investing in furniture business yields huge profit
9th April 2018 - MAPR: Know your rights in new metering plan
9th April 2018 - Ikeja Electric introduces new features on receipt to tackle fraud
Home / Business / Emefiele emerges Economic Personality of the Year
Emefiele

Emefiele emerges Economic Personality of the Year

— 9th April 2018

…Unfolds plans to boost credit to vulnerable Nigerians

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, was on Saturday unveiled as The Guardian Economic Personality of the Year 2017 in recognition of his contribution to stabilising the Nigerian financial sector amidst recession as well as the bank’s effort in development financing.

Presenting the award to Emefiele at a ceremony held at the prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, the President and Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Prof. Segun Ajibola, commended Emefiele and his team at CBN for their efforts at managing the Nigerian financial sector and intervening in critical sectors of the economy, particularly agriculture.

In his acceptance remarks, Emefiele expressed appreciation to The Guardian for selecting him for the award and commended the outfit for its foresight and thoughtfulness at publishing the report on “Financing the Economy”.

Speaking on the economy, the CBN Governor noted that the exposure of the Nigerian economy to global shocks was a reflection of the fact that Nigeria, as a country, was unable to sufficiently produce what its people consume, hence the huge dependence on foreign goods.

He attributed the inability of the country to sufficiently produce what it consumes to heavy dependence on oil sector to provide the foreign exchange needed to finance the country’s imports and the poor diversification of the economy and low factor productivity in key non-oil sectors. He also identified the ostentatious and elitist taste for imported goods in Nigeria and the inadequate finance to strategic high impact and high employment multiplier sectors as major challenges facing the economy.

While noting that the level of credit in the domestic economy channelled to productive private sector was critically below the levels required to place the Nigerian economy on the path of balanced, sustainable, and inclusive growths, Emefiele, however, assured that the CBN and banks in Nigeria would continue to be catalysts to development in Nigeria, particularly as it concerned the vulnerable and needy in the society.

According to him, following a joint initiative by banks in 2016, each bank contributed 5 per cent of its profit after tax to support the development initiatives of the government. He further disclosed that the contributions to the fund was nearing the N60 billion mark, adding that CBN and deposit money banks had concluded plans to unfold the disbursement criteria of the funds to the vulnerable sector in Nigeria, which, he said, needed access to credit.

On the efforts by the bank in countering the adverse effects of the global shocks, he said CBN embarked on a number of short-term and long-term policies such as a cycle of monetary tightening to rein in inflation; external reserves management through the restriction of foreign exchange for imports of goods that can be produced in Nigeria. He said the bank also established a decisive withdrawal of the “de facto” subsidy for the importation of 41 non-essential commodities with unfolding successes, introduced various policies to eliminate forex speculators, bettors, round-trippers and rent-seekers and thereby stabilise the exchange rate with the establishment of the investors-exporters window, among others.

Reeling out the achievements of the bank, Emefiele said the sum of N393.5 billion had been released to 478 large scale agricultural projects since inception in 2010, even as the bank was poised to disburse up to N400 billion at only 9 per cent interest rate under the Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF), adding that the strategic initiative was targeted at projects in manufacturing and agriculture, given the mutual interdependence of both sectors for the complete industrialisation of agro-allied business.

He also disclosed that under the Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), established in 2011, more than 224 projects valued at over N33 billion were guaranteed for the Federal Ministry of Agriculture’s Growth Enhancement Scheme.

Under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), he reported that the domestic rice production had increased many folds and its imports had crashed substantially.

While also enumerating the bank’s intervention efforts in the power sector, which he noted was key to industrialisation, as well as the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which, he said, was the nucleus of sustainable growth, job creation and poverty reduction, he said the intervention of CBN in key sectors had resulted in a significant boost in local production.

Emefiele said that as a result of the bank’s strategic development finance initiatives supported by the dogged implementation of its foreign exchange restriction on certain items, Nigeria had recorded spectacular improvements in domestic production of most items that were hitherto imported.

Despite the gains recorded by the bank, he said Nigeria remained significantly below its potential and must ensure that it sustains a properly functioning financial system that channels credits to critical high impact productive real sector.

While noting that a lot still needed to be done if Nigeria must achieve the desired balanced economic growth and development on a sustainable and inclusive level, he stressed the need for a well-coordinated and effective public private partnership to enable Nigeria achieve its potential.

Present at the ceremony were the CBN Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability (FSS), Mrs. Aishah Ahmad; Chief Executives of Deposit Money Banks; President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; member of the Monetary Policy Committee, Prof. Adeola Festus Adenikinju; and Departmental Directors of CBN, among others.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Emefiele

Emefiele emerges Economic Personality of the Year

— 9th April 2018

…Unfolds plans to boost credit to vulnerable Nigerians The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, was on Saturday unveiled as The Guardian Economic Personality of the Year 2017 in recognition of his contribution to stabilising the Nigerian financial sector amidst recession as well as the bank’s effort in development financing. Presenting the…

  • NSE

    Financial stocks outperforming other sectors on NSE

    — 9th April 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi The development of any country largely depends on the economic growth it achieves over a period of time. To attain economic development, a country needs more investment and production and this can happen only when there are opportunities for savings which can be channelled into productive assets in the form of investment. Despite…

  • Arik Air

    Time to go: Aviation stakeholders urge AMCON to hands off Arik Air, Aero

    — 9th April 2018

    …Insist bad bank lacks capacity to manage local airlines Louis Ibah How long does it take to restructure an ailing airline organisation before returning it to professional managers. That appears to be the simple question that aviation stakeholders are posing on the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) after more than one year it took…

  • SMEs

    Nigerian SMEs surviving by skin of their teeth –Okafor

    — 9th April 2018

    Obidike Jerry The story of Cosmas Group is typically one of the Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs in Nigeria. In US, Germany and France, SMEs contribute close to 20 per cent to their Gross Domestic Products (GDPs). But in Nigeria, the story is different. They rarely contribute up to 10 per cent of our GDP. This…

  • FISH

    Fish farmers can earn huge income with right species

    — 9th April 2018

    Steve Agbota; [email protected] 08033302331 Commercial fish farming is rapidly becoming an economically successful venture across the globe. Fish farming is profitable and an excellent investment if, like any other business, it’s planned carefully and managed efficiently. Like many other forms of agribusiness, it takes experience to realise good returns. However, many investors enter the industry with…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share