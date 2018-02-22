Emefiele, Akeredolu to inaugurate egg powder plant

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, will jointly inaugurate a new egg powder plant in Emure-Ile, near Owo, Ondo State, established through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement between the Ondo State government and Greenfield Assets Limited, soon.

The Acting Director, Corporate Communications at CBN, Isaac Okorafor, disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday, explaining that Greenfield Assets Limited, under the PPP arrangement, had commenced the utilisation of 150 hectares of land for the establishment of 10 million broilers per annum farm with a 4,000 birds per hour meat processing plant; a 600,000 layers farm for the production of 100 million eggs per annum; two 20 tonnes per hour feed mill and a 500,000 eggs per day egg powder plant. According to him, the plant would create about 25,000 jobs, earn the country over $1 billion in foreign exchange savings and boost increased incomes for poultry farmers in Nigeria.

Dr. Paul Obanua, the Chief Executive Officer of Greenfield Asset Limited, who mobilised the investors, put the estimated value of the Nigerian poultry industry at N300 billion ($850 million), which he said comprised approximately 220 million birds producing over 770,000 MT of eggs and 340,000 MT of poultry meat in 2017.