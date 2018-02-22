The Sun News
Latest
22nd February 2018 - Emefiele, Akeredolu to inaugurate egg powder plant
22nd February 2018 - CSR: UBA Foundation comforts Danfodiyo varsity students with link bridge
22nd February 2018 - FRC blasts Maritime Academy for non-remittance of operating surplus
22nd February 2018 - FG invests N6bn to develop infrastructure in Maritime University
22nd February 2018 - AIB begins investigation into Dana Air P’Harcourt Airport accident   …As stakeholders knock NCAA, FAAN over accident
22nd February 2018 - Helping Hands International honours Nigerians, plans to stimulate economy
22nd February 2018 - PTML Customs Command rakes in N98.8bn in 2017
22nd February 2018 - Nigeria ready to host FIFA events – Pinnick
22nd February 2018 - NPFL: Sunshine Stars accept sanctions
22nd February 2018 - Higher institutions football league starts July
Home / Business / Emefiele, Akeredolu to inaugurate egg powder plant

Emefiele, Akeredolu to inaugurate egg powder plant

— 22nd February 2018

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, will jointly inaugurate a new egg powder plant in Emure-Ile, near Owo, Ondo State, established through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement between the Ondo State government and Greenfield Assets Limited, soon. 
The Acting Director, Corporate Communications at CBN, Isaac Okorafor, disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday, explaining that Greenfield Assets Limited, under the PPP arrangement, had commenced the utilisation of 150 hectares of land for the establishment of 10 million broilers per annum farm with a 4,000 birds per hour meat processing plant; a 600,000 layers farm for the production of 100 million eggs per annum; two 20 tonnes per hour feed mill and a 500,000 eggs per day egg powder plant. According to him, the plant would create about 25,000 jobs, earn the country over $1 billion in foreign exchange savings and boost increased incomes for poultry farmers in Nigeria.
Dr. Paul Obanua, the Chief Executive Officer of Greenfield Asset Limited, who mobilised the investors, put the estimated value of the Nigerian poultry industry at N300 billion ($850 million), which he said comprised approximately 220 million birds producing over 770,000 MT of eggs and 340,000 MT of poultry meat in 2017.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Emefiele, Akeredolu to inaugurate egg powder plant

— 22nd February 2018

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, will jointly inaugurate a new egg powder plant in Emure-Ile, near Owo, Ondo State, established through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement between the Ondo State government and Greenfield Assets Limited, soon.  The Acting Director, Corporate Communications at CBN, Isaac Okorafor, disclosed this in Abuja on…

  • CSR: UBA Foundation comforts Danfodiyo varsity students with link bridge

    — 22nd February 2018

    UBA Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility Arm of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has completed the construction of a pedestrian bridge primarily for students of the Usman Danfodiyo University (UDUS), Sokoto State, thus bringing comfort to them. The bridge, valued about N13 million was commissioned on Monday, by the Governor of Sokoto State, Governor Aminu…

  • FRC blasts Maritime Academy for non-remittance of operating surplus

    — 22nd February 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), has lampooned the management of Maritime Academy (MAN), Oron, Akwa Ibom State, for refusing to remit its operating surplus into Federal Government’s Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) as stated in the Fiscal Responsibility Act. The Acting Chairman of FRC, Victor Muruako, while speaking at the interface between agencies…

  • FG invests N6bn to develop infrastructure in Maritime University

    — 22nd February 2018

    …As NUC approves institution’s undergraduate programme Isaac Anumihe The Federal Government has invested over N6 billion to develop infrastructure at the Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State. In 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari approved an increase in the take-off grant allocated to the university from the N2 billion earlier announced to N5 billion. This sum was included in the…

  • AIB begins investigation into Dana Air P’Harcourt Airport accident   …As stakeholders knock NCAA, FAAN over accident

    — 22nd February 2018

    Louis Ibah The Nigerian Accident and Investigation Bureau (AIB) yesterday, commenced investigations to unravel possible causes of the accident involving Dana Air flight 9J0363 on Tuesday night on the runway of the Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers State. This comes as some concerned stakeholders in the industry have alleged complicity on the part of…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share