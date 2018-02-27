The Sun News
Latest
27th February 2018 - Emefiele, Akeredolu launch N42bn Greenfield egg powderisation plant
27th February 2018 - How VAIDS’ll expose big tax defaulters –Subair, LIRS boss
27th February 2018 - 600 Nigerians in Chinese prisons –Envoy
27th February 2018 - Plans to extend Chinese President Xi’s rule sparks social media outrage
27th February 2018 - Trump’s bid to halt young immigrants’ visa suffers setback
27th February 2018 - Ondo: Akeredolu has done well –Adebanjo
27th February 2018 - Ambode signs N1.046tr 2018 budget into law
27th February 2018 - Safe city project: Oyo introduces 1% security levy, installs CCTV
27th February 2018 - …Okorocha declares for Senate
27th February 2018 - Imo NLC demands restoration of 100% salaries to workers
Home / Business / Emefiele, Akeredolu launch N42bn Greenfield egg powderisation plant

Emefiele, Akeredolu launch N42bn Greenfield egg powderisation plant

— 27th February 2018

Omodele Adigun

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has once again pledged his support for investors interested in tapping the nation’s potential to create jobs just as the N42 billion Greenfield Integrated Poultry and Powderised Egg Facility  in Emure-Ile, Owo, Ondo State, was jointly inaugurated by him and the state Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, at the weekend.

According to Emefiele, who described the project as “laudable investments that would help drive economic growth, reduce unemployment and increase social cohesion, as well as help to support CBN’s determination to increase local production of critical agriculture produce, reduce imports of items that could be made in the country, and help conserve foreign exchange. The doors of CBN are wide open to whoever wants to channel the nation’s potential to job creation.

“What we at the CBN have held ourselves out to do is to give support to anybody that wants to tap the potential that God has given to our country by providing access to finance and create job opportunities for the youths,” he said.

Speaking about the project, Governor Akeredolu explained that it is being executed through joint venture initiative, with a determination to produce powdered eggs at the factory and take some out as export.

He added: “The Ondo State government, in collaboration with Greenfield Assets Limited, estabilished this integrated commercial scale poultry farm and powdered eggs manufacturing plant in Emure-Ile, whose estimated value is about N42 billion. It is said to be able to achieve production of 10 million broilers per annum; egg powderisation plant of 500,000 per day capacity; up to one million as time goes on; 100 million eggs per annum; 400,000 layers per annum; poultry processing plant capacity of 2,000 birds per hour.”

In his remarks, the CEO of Greenfield Assets Limited, Mr. Paul Obanua, explained that he and his German partners have been on the project for the past five years, adding that he was about taking it elsewhere when he was convinced by a friend to take it to Ondo State.

“We believe that within a year, we would commission this project.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Emefiele, Akeredolu launch N42bn Greenfield egg powderisation plant

— 27th February 2018

Omodele Adigun The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has once again pledged his support for investors interested in tapping the nation’s potential to create jobs just as the N42 billion Greenfield Integrated Poultry and Powderised Egg Facility  in Emure-Ile, Owo, Ondo State, was jointly inaugurated by him and the state…

  • How VAIDS’ll expose big tax defaulters –Subair, LIRS boss

    — 27th February 2018

    Steve Agbota As the amnesty period under the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) gradually winds down, Ayodele Subair, Chairman of the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), says there will be no hiding place for tax defaulters. In this interview, he ruled out treating any tax evader with kid gloves Excerpts: The effect of…

  • Ondo: Akeredolu has done well –Adebanjo

    — 27th February 2018

    Gov, Boroffice’s face-off may cost party –Group Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure An Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has said Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has distinguished himself in the last one year. Adebanjo stated this on Sunday during a thanksgiving service to commemorate the first year in office of the Akeredolu-led administration, at the MKO Abiola…

  • Ambode signs N1.046tr 2018 budget into law

    — 27th February 2018

    Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has signed the 2018 Appropriation Bill into law, with a total budget size of N1, 046,121,181,680, 00.  The  budget comprises of N347, 038, 938, 872.00 to be funded from the Consolidated Revenue Fund and N699, 082, 242,808.00 from the Development Fund for both capital and recurrent expenditure for the year…

  • Safe city project: Oyo introduces 1% security levy, installs CCTV

    — 27th February 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday announced introduction of one percent security tax on all contracts executed on behalf of the government for its safe city project. The governor also disclosed that the government is currently  installing closed circuit television in black spots and business districts to enhance security architecture of the…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share