Embrace NPS, mSurvey CEO, others task companies

Chinenye Anuforo

The CEO, mSurvey, a Kenya-based mobile-first consumer feedback platform, Dr. Kenfield Griffith, and other stakeholders from different multinational companies have called on organisations to embrace the use of Net Promoter Score (NPS) to develop and boost their business.

The stakeholders, who made the call at the just-concluded second Customer Loyalty NPS Masterclass at the Lagos Business School, organised by mSurvey, argued that, over the years, companies have developed many different methods for gauging the attitudes and behaviours of their customers to know their performance but the NPS is the most useful and practical method.

NPS is a management tool that can be used to gauge the loyalty of a firm’s customer relationships. It serves as an alternative to traditional customer satisfaction research and claims to be correlated with revenue growth. This proven metric has transformed the business world and now provides the core measurement for customer experience management programs the world round.

Griffith said that one important customer satisfaction metric is the NPS adding that it helps an organisation understand whether its customers would recommend it to others.

He said that NPS service rendered by mSurvey was launched in Nigeria to foster customer relationship and improve the growth of businesses in the country.

“West Africa is an extremely important market for us to expand into, and we are excited to be bringing mSurvey products, as well as the Net Promoter Score to Nigeria.

“From initial conversations with businesses from corporate to SME-size here, it is clear that there is growing trend in the country to add value to the bottom-line through improved and more granular understanding of customers, powered by technology and mobile,” he said.

Griffith said that the Kenya-based company was committed to grows the nation’s companies, noting that, Nigeria was an economy that could not be ignored by any investor due to its growing population.

He stated that mSurvey would address the country’s data challenge by ensuring real-time customer feedback within a short period.

According to him, the Safaricom-backed mSurvey would leverage the growing reach of mobile phones, by changing how data was collected from a time-consuming process to a real-time mobile conversation.

On his part, Mr. Ken Kuguru, the CEO of Java House, said that his company was creating brands that were developed in Africa and for Africa adding that there was need for businesses to be customercentric for growth and survival.

“We recognise that real-time feedback is important and the way to go, that is why we have keyed into it”, he said.

Stella Kamau; Group Head, Customer Experience, ABM Group, said “NPS has really change the way businesses are done because, it will help you to ascertain customers feedback on the go.”