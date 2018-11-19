NAN

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has called on members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to the state to make judicious use of the rich arable land by engaging in farming and fishery.

Fayemi made the call on Monday at the NYSC orientation camp in Ise/Irun/Emure-Ekiti during the swearing-in ceremony of the Batch “C” Stream Two corps members posted to the state.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, admonished the corps members to also take the skill acquisitions and entrepreneurship training seriously.

He warned them against unauthorised trips outside their places of primary assignments during the service year.

“Period of the service year should be a period of deep reflection on your steps to take after service year,’’ he added.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs Emmanuella Okpongete, advised the corps members to participate actively in the various committees in the camp to enable them contribute meaningfully to the smooth running of the orientation course.

She also advised them to shun cultism, night crawling and any act capable of putting them into trouble during the service year.

Okpongete said 1, 854 corps members made up of 941 males and 913 females had registered at the orientation camp.

Earlier, the Ekiti State Chief Judge, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, who was represented by Justice Abiodun Adesodun, administered the oath of allegiance on the corps members.