Home / National / Embrace Agriculture, Amosun tells corps members

Embrace Agriculture, Amosun tells corps members

— 13th June 2017

Corps members serving at all levels of the Country  has being charged to take the full advantage of the Agricultural initiatives as an additional advantage of being independent and as a way of reviving the socio – economy development of the nation.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun, who gave the charged during the official closing ceremony of the 2017 NYSC Batch A, Stream 1, Orientation Course,  held at NYSC Camp Sagamu International Stadium, said the best way to improved on food production was now that the country was presently undergoing recession.

Amosun who was represented by the Ogun State Commissioner for Youths and Sport who also doubles as the Chairman Ogun State NYSC Governing Council Board, Hon. Afolabi Afuape, said any nation that aspires to survive the present  economy hardship should at least grow what it consumes .

” Any Nation, State,  Local Council particularly you corp member who wishes to survived the present economic situation should embrace agricultural initiatives, as it is the only scheme that can stem the tide of rejection of Corps members and at the same time help boost food production in the Country” Amosun said.

He said this administration have seen the potential of Agriculture towards improving on the economy if properly harnessed, saying that reason why Agriculture was one of our 5 – Cardinal programme of its administration that would lead to increase in mass food production in the state.

He called on employers to absorb Corps Members

and give them full sense of belonging as much as possible by engaging them in useful activities in line with the development programmes of Ogun Standard.

He also commended the good efforts of the state NYSC Camp management for their effort while urging them to take their different postings in good faith , assuming that there is no place where any of them was been posted across the State that is  not home away from home because people of Ogun State are hospitable and are ready to welcome them with open arms.

 

Akinbobola Adeniyi & Dolapo Junaid,

Press officers Ministry of Youths and Sport

