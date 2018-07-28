– The Sun News
ELIZABETH JACK RICH

Elizabeth Jack-Rich Tein Jr, Suzzette Wike, others for Peace Achievers Awards

— 28th July 2018

Entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. Elizabeth Jack-Rich Tein Jr., wife of Rivers State governor, Justice Suzzette Wike, and Nigerian hip-hop musician, Wizkid, have been designated among other leading personalities for the 2018 edition of the Peace Achievers Awards slated for September 22 at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. 

The event, which distinguishes outstanding personalities in the country who have contributed enormously to the peace and unity of Nigeria through their selfless efforts, will attract high-flying guests in this year’s edition.

Revealing this to newsmen, Mr. Kingsley Amafibe, Project Director, Peace Ambassador Agency, organizers of the annual awards, said it recognises men and women in the country who have written their names on the sand of time with  humanitarian achievements in the society.

Noteworthy personalities nominated for the award include former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Governor Aminu Masari, Governor Hassan Dankwambo, Abdul Samad Rabiu of BUA Group, Hon. Godwin Ebosa, Mrs. Nnenna Obiejesi, Hon. Diepreye. Others are Quincy Nippon, Pascal Benedick Oluchukwu, Mr. Otuya Yusuf Chico, Saturday Temitope, Esu Dauda Florence, Preye Berezi, Akinaka Richard, Engr. Gesi Asamaowei and Valentine Ozigbo.

The roll call also include celebrities such as comedian Gordons and actress among others.

According to Amb. Amafibe, Mrs Jack-Rich Tein Jr. (founder of Elizabeth Jack-Rich Foundation) is to be honoured for her continuous commitment and outstanding contribution to the upliftment of youths, widows and the less privileged in the society.

