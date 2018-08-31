How Elizabeth Adoga became The Face of Prestige Nigeria

Adoga clinched the coveted crown after a keen contest having trounced 10 other contestants. Speaking on her victory, she said: “I am excited I won. I knew I was going to win and this is a special memento for me. I did not win because I was the prettiest girl, but by the special grace of God and the confidence he has bestowed on me. I want to thank the organisers of this event especially Joseph Uche Ilogeme for the opportunity.”