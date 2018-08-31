– The Sun News
ELIZABETH ADOGA

How Elizabeth Adoga became The Face of Prestige Nigeria

— 31st August 2018

Pretty Elizabeth Adoga has emerged winner of this year’s edition of The Face of Prestige Nigeria held at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos on Saturday, August 25.

Adoga clinched the coveted crown after a keen contest having trounced 10 other contestants. Speaking on her victory, she said: “I am excited I won. I knew I was going to win and this is a special memento for me. I did not win because I was the prettiest girl, but by the special grace of God and the confidence he has bestowed on me. I want to thank the organisers of this event especially Joseph Uche Ilogeme for the opportunity.”

Speaking on what inspired the platform, the founder, Joseph Ilogeme said the inspiration was a consequence of his passion for entertainment. “This is the third edition and I am grateful to God. Face of Prestige is all about sanitising pageantry in Nigeria. I have always loved beauty queens growing up as
a child but I heard negative comments about pageantry, so I decided to float Face of Prestige as a tool to sanitise the industry.

READ ALSO: Entertainment industry and integration of Africa

“The winner will serve as the face of my media/entertainment platform, Esquire Magic Media Entertainment Company, which will be a reference point for entertainment in Africa in a couple of years,” Ilogeme, who is also entertainment consultant for Rockview Hotel, said.

Miss Abuja, Mellisa Uzoigwe, emerged the first runner-up while second runner-up was Miss Imo, Vivian Ndubisi.

Leave a reply

