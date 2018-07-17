It also accused Nigerian judges of corruption as well as not being conversant with the 2015 amended anti-trafficking act. The report claimed that the government did not report any prosecutions or convictions of government employees complicit in human trafficking offences despite the preponderance of such cases every year.

The report said that Nigeria’s ports and waterways around Calabar were transit points for West African children subjected to forced labour in Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon and stressed that Nigerians travel to Togo for child sex.

The Nigerian government has denied the condoning of human trafficking. According to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the government was not condoning human trafficking. Mohammed also explained that government was doing a lot to stem the tide of the evil trade through advocacy and international cooperation.

No doubt, trafficking in persons has become an international issue and therefore should not be taken lightly by the Nigerian authorities. The government and its internal security agencies, especially the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), should do more to stem human trafficking in Nigeria.

The US damning report is a disturbing development, especially as senior government officials were indicted. Let the government use the US report as an impetus to boost the war against human trafficking. With strong political will, the scourge can be stopped.

It is sad that Nigerian children and young girls are trafficked as house helps, sex slaves, among others, to neighbouring countries such as Togo, Benin Republic, Ghana, Gabon enroute to Europe and America.

The giant strides recorded by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and others that check the illicit trade on human beings should be intensified and sustained. Human trafficking should be seen as modern-day slavery which has done a lot of damage to our image. It should never be condoned at all.