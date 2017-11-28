The Sun News
Latest
28th November 2017 - Elevation of judges to Appeal Court not lopsided, says NJC
28th November 2017 - Govs pledge to heed Buhari’s directive on salaries
28th November 2017 - North Korea launches ballistic missile
28th November 2017 - Naira maintains N362.5 to dollar at parallel market
28th November 2017 - France pushes UN to impose sanctions over Libya migrant crisis
28th November 2017 - Fayose to Maina: Name thieves in Buhari’s govt.
28th November 2017 - Nigeria divided, needs dialogue -Ekweremadu
28th November 2017 - Fire razes 50 shops in Calabar market
28th November 2017 - Rotary Club names Ekweremadu global citizen of the year
28th November 2017 - Delta govt urges Arewa community to support Asaba development
Home / Cover / National / Elevation of judges to Appeal Court not lopsided, says NJC

Elevation of judges to Appeal Court not lopsided, says NJC

— 28th November 2017
From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja
The National Judicial Council (NJC) has clarified that it has not concluded the process of recommending judges for  appointment to the Court of Appeal.
The Council made the clarification Tuesday in reaction to an online publication and some newspapers alleging it has recommended 14 judges for appointment to the Court of Appeal, and that none of the candidates shortlisted was from the South-East.
A statement by the Council’s Director for Information, Soji Oye, described allegation as nothing but a figment of the imagination of the on-line media as the exercise is on-going as no candidate has been recommended so far.
To put the records straight, appointment of judicial officers to the Court of Appeal is done on merit and geographical spread.
Section 2 of Court of Appeal (Amendment) Act, 2013, governing the appointment of justices of Court of Appeal provides that the total number of Justices to be appointed should not be more than 90 plus the President.
NJC explained that the Court however, currently has 76 Justices leaving vacancy for additional 14 Justices.
“Of the 76 justices of the court, the North Central with 6 States and FCT has 12 justices; North-East with 6 States has 12 justices plus the President; North-West with 7 States has 9 justices; South-East with 5 States has 13 justices; South-South with 6 States has 14 justices and South-West with 6 States has 15 justices.
“In considering appointment for the 14 vacancies, and to ensure that each zone is adequately represented, all states that have three serving justices were not considered unless under special circumstances.
The states not considered are:
Anambra, Bauchi, Borno, Cross-River, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Kogi, Kwara and Oyo.
States like Adamawa, Kebbi and Sokoto have zero representation which informed the need to include them in the current exercise.
Appointments are made to the Court based on the elevation of Appeal Court justices to the Supreme Court, retirement at the age of 70 years, or death. Such vacancies are filled with judicial officers from the Zone of the judge who died, retired or elevated.
It is therefore unfair for the online media to claim that the National Judicial Council recommended no candidate from the South-East which currently has 13 Justices at the Court of Appeal.
Journalists are please advised to always balance their report to avoid litigation.
Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Elevation of judges to Appeal Court not lopsided, says NJC

— 28th November 2017

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja The National Judicial Council (NJC) has clarified that it has not concluded the process of recommending judges for  appointment to the Court of Appeal. The Council made the clarification Tuesday in reaction to an online publication and some newspapers alleging it has recommended 14 judges for appointment to the Court of Appeal,…

  • Govs pledge to heed Buhari’s directive on salaries

    — 28th November 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The governors of the 36 states of the federation have pledged to heed President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives to pay workers their emoluments before the commencement of the Yuletide with the the balance of the Paris Club refund.s A statement by the Head, Media and Public Affairs, Nigeria Governors’ Forum Secretariat, Abulrazque Barkindo, said the…

  • Naira maintains N362.5 to dollar at parallel market

    — 28th November 2017

    The Naira on Tuesday maintained N362.5 to the dollar at the parallel market, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N480 and N430. At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the Nigerian currency was sold at N362 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro…

  • France pushes UN to impose sanctions over Libya migrant crisis

    — 28th November 2017

    France on Tuesday said it wanted the United Nations Security Council to consider imposing targeted sanctions against human traffickers operating in Libya after a video appearing to show African migrants sold as slaves sparked global outrage. Several members of the 15-member Security Council expressed their horror at the video during a meeting, requested by France,…

  • Fayose to Maina: Name thieves in Buhari’s govt.

    — 28th November 2017

      …Insists ‘EDCC has become Falana’s meal ticket’ Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has challenged the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr Abdullahi Maina, to go ahead and tell Nigerians those thieves that he alleged were surrounding President Muhammadu Buhari in his government and answer the corruption allegations against…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share