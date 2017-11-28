Elevation of judges to Appeal Court not lopsided, says NJC

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has clarified that it has not concluded the process of recommending judges for appointment to the Court of Appeal.

The Council made the clarification Tuesday in reaction to an online publication and some newspapers alleging it has recommended 14 judges for appointment to the Court of Appeal, and that none of the candidates shortlisted was from the South-East.

A statement by the Council’s Director for Information, Soji Oye, described allegation as nothing but a figment of the imagination of the on-line media as the exercise is on-going as no candidate has been recommended so far.

To put the records straight, appointment of judicial officers to the Court of Appeal is done on merit and geographical spread.

Section 2 of Court of Appeal (Amendment) Act, 2013, governing the appointment of justices of Court of Appeal provides that the total number of Justices to be appointed should not be more than 90 plus the President.

NJC explained that the Court however, currently has 76 Justices leaving vacancy for additional 14 Justices.

“Of the 76 justices of the court, the North Central with 6 States and FCT has 12 justices; North-East with 6 States has 12 justices plus the President; North-West with 7 States has 9 justices; South-East with 5 States has 13 justices; South-South with 6 States has 14 justices and South-West with 6 States has 15 justices.

“In considering appointment for the 14 vacancies, and to ensure that each zone is adequately represented, all states that have three serving justices were not considered unless under special circumstances.

The states not considered are:

Anambra, Bauchi, Borno, Cross-River, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Kogi, Kwara and Oyo.

States like Adamawa, Kebbi and Sokoto have zero representation which informed the need to include them in the current exercise.

Appointments are made to the Court based on the elevation of Appeal Court justices to the Supreme Court, retirement at the age of 70 years, or death. Such vacancies are filled with judicial officers from the Zone of the judge who died, retired or elevated.

It is therefore unfair for the online media to claim that the National Judicial Council recommended no candidate from the South-East which currently has 13 Justices at the Court of Appeal.

Journalists are please advised to always balance their report to avoid litigation.