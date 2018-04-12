The Sun News
Latest
12th April 2018 - ‘Elephant Ondo’ and message from India
12th April 2018 - FEC approves dredging of Warri-Escravos seaport for N13bn
12th April 2018 - Tin Can Island Port generated N76bn 1 Q, 2018, says CAC
12th April 2018 - Fuel subsidy: BudgIT seeks explanation for N1.4tr spent by FG
12th April 2018 - OGTAN, NCDMB unveil first national education summit
12th April 2018 - NSE indices up by 0.86% on bullish Mobil, Dangote Cement
12th April 2018 - Palm production is Nigeria’s new investment haven –NIFOR Board Chairman
12th April 2018 - Evaluating changing face of Nigeria’s airports
12th April 2018 - My security visit to Edo State
12th April 2018 - Leah and the Dapchi melodrama
Home / Columns / ‘Elephant Ondo’ and message from India
Elephant Ondo

‘Elephant Ondo’ and message from India

— 12th April 2018

The response and tribute from Nigerians to the unfortunate killing of “Elephant Ondo” published on this page last week was incredible. I was shocked at the kind thoughts and pains shown by many readers who called or sent SMS. In fact, at some point, I stopped picking calls to avoid being worked up over our nation’s poor conservation attitude and (dis)respect for nature.

It was painful to know from the lines of enquires and conversation with most callers that conservation education in Nigeria is at its most primitive level and one wonders at who will bell the proverbial cat. A cursory look at our conservation map shows that the federal, state and local governments’ constitutional mandates on this issue have been thrown to the dogs. Sad! The state and local governments cannot even be found on the map.

At the federal level, our protected environment has been left to fallow and struggle due to lack of funding for over a decade. The well-trained managers and conservators at our national parks have become beggars overnight and their call to duty to protect our flora and fauna resources stiffled in absolute frustration and despondency.

It is no news that the protective cover at this realm of global conservation best practices is threatened by funding neglect, lack of judicial understanding and poor education on the importance of the conservation value chain to the economy and our social wellbeing.

To those who might think that we do not need to weep and spare a thought for how Nigerians crudely woke up one morning to brazenly slaughter “Elephant Ondo” in broad daylight and stood over the carcass like David over Goliath, they should contrast this barbaric posture with the sound judicial intervention in India last week, which sent a Bollywood star, Salman Khan, to prison for illegal poaching of two black bucks, a type of antelope found in Rajasthan state in North West India.

Even though Khan has appealed the five-year prison term, the sensitivity and clear-cut understanding on the part of the Indian judiciary to the nation’s conservation expectations and value chain reverberated across the world and stands India as a trusted ally in global conservation ethics, a promoter of eco-tourism values.

Our judicial history on conservation education and pronouncements are not only obsolete and out of sync with 21st century over rive on matters of protected areas management, our National Assembly members are not known collaborators and sympathizers of flora and fauna conservation and protection. Between these two critical arms of government expected to strengthen our conservation values, there can be found possible looters of our forest ecosystem and godfathers of entrenched conservation ignorance and neglect.

I, therefore, submit and canvass that Nigeria should be delisted from all United Nations conservation activities, until we show some measure of respect for nature and environmental ethics. We are, however, not unmindful of the activities of rogue elements, companies and nations determined to paint Nigeria’s modest conservation efforts black in order to justify certain international conspiracies to deny Nigeria international funding for the protection of nature.

On this score, the truth is that we are our own enemies. Our leaders and governors make ignorant conservation pronouncements that tend to fuel the denial of necessary funding support from outside our shores.

There is nothing stopping Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for instance, from calling for help from Shell, Mobil, Dangote, the International Union for Conservation of Nature and other global conservation funding and supporting NGOs to come over to Ondo to support and help create the needed enabling environment that could secure Ondo elephants and other fauna resources.

That Nigeria is rooted at one spot on conservation education practice is sad. Even the intervention templates of our foremost conservation NGO, Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF), is on the decline. Up north, savannah conservation is dead; ditto almost all activist conservation groups.

It is, therefore, not a wonder to hear Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, calling for the return of Kamuku National Park to a fancy farmland in the state, which has over-thirsty forest reserve areas left to fallow. In Kano, Governor Ganduje wants herdsmen to come and graze at Falgore Forest Reserve, and others that showcases Nigeria to the world as a failed state.

To end this piece, let me thank Gerald Oputa who wrote to condemn the killing of “Elephant Ondo” and “the disheartening display of animals slaughtered by poachers on our highways.” Barr. Ngozi Ogbomor canvasses for a federal legislation criminalising killing of fauna resources, in order to mitigate the alarming rate of their poaching, while Ike Okija stated that he was better informed on how Nigerians should join hands to protect animals and not give honour to hunters who kill elephants.

There were many reactions from readers, which I cannot publish here due to space constraints, but the truth remains that the time has come for all of us to spare a kobo and thought for Nigeria’s conservation tomorrow. I am heading to Ondo soon and also going back to our protected areas across Nigeria to bring you that information that tells how we need to relate with Mother Earth.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Warri-Escravos

FEC approves dredging of Warri-Escravos seaport for N13bn

— 12th April 2018

…N47bn for 3 roads Juliana Taiwo -Obalaonye The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, approved contracts totalling N47 billion for road projects in the country, including redesign and reconstruction of the Aba/Port Harcourt section of the Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway. Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, told…

  • Can

    Tin Can Island Port generated N76bn 1 Q, 2018, says CAC

    — 12th April 2018

    Isaac Anumihe Tin Can Island Command yesterday declared that it generated a total revenue o N76,789,721,107.34  in the first quarter of 2018 as against N61,839,825,487.91 it generated in the first quarter of 2017. Making the declaration in Lagos while delivering a paper on the “General Overview of the Command”, before a delegation of participants of…

  • NNPC

    Fuel subsidy: BudgIT seeks explanation for N1.4tr spent by FG

    — 12th April 2018

    Maduka Nweke  BudgIT, an independent analytical platform, has expressed dismay at the lack of accountability and transparency by the Federal Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the amount spent on subsidy in 2016, 2017 and the first quarter of 2018.  The platform stated that it will be in the interest of the…

  • NCDMB

    OGTAN, NCDMB unveil first national education summit

    — 12th April 2018

    Charles Nwaoguji The Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN), in conjunction with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) are planning to hold a one-day National Education Summit (NES) with the theme, “Sustaining Local Content through Quality Education and Training: Prospects and Challenges”. The organisers…

  • NSE

    NSE indices up by 0.86% on bullish Mobil, Dangote Cement

    — 12th April 2018

    Some bellwether  stocks on Wednesday posted price appreciations on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with the market capitalisation improving by N126 billion. Mobil Oil led the gainers’ table, gaining N13.50 to close at N192 per share. Dangote Cement followed with a gain of N5 to close at N260, while International Breweries garnered N2.50 to close…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share