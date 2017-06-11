The Sun News
Elegant First Lady, Eberechi Wike steps out

11th June 2017

Eberechi Wike, First Lady of River State is indeed a beauty. The gorgeously beautiful lady who clocked 45 years precisely May 24th, 2017 is not just a first lady but also a mother and fantastically fashion savvy. Due to her dress sense, the woman more often than not ends up becoming the subject of discussion when she steps out.
Days back, she was the centre of attraction when she stepped out with her husband, Gov. Nyesom Wike for the official commissioning of River State’s 2000-capacity Ecumenical Centre. Dressed in a white gown, a bead of the same colour, which delicately sat around her neck, Mrs. Wike looked like a bride walking the isle to take her vow.
She was born Eberechi Suzzette Obuzor in Odiokwu, Ahoada West, Rivers State. She comes from the Christian family of Mr. and Mrs. Obuzor and attended Rivers State University of Science and Technology, where she bagged her LL.B. (Hons.) in 1996. Following her graduation, Wike enrolled in the Nigerian Law School and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1997 and started practicing in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Wike was a recipient of the Chevenin Scholarship (UK) and she also holds a Master’s degree in law (LL.M.) from the University of Sussex.



Uche Atuma

