Home / National / Electricity generation hits 7,000mw, but 2,000mw idle

Electricity generation hits 7,000mw, but 2,000mw idle

— 12th December 2017

Nigeria’s electricity generation has hit 7,000 megawatts, the highest in the history of Nigeria, but a large proportion of the generation is idle.

Reports say that only 5,000 megawatts had been utilised, leaving 2,000 megawatts idle.

Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, complained that only a part of the generation had been put on the grid.

“On Friday Dec. 8, we reached an all-time power production of 7,000 and a great peak supply of 5,155 Megawatts, which Nigeria has never produced or generated.

“The last supply was 5074MW in January 2016, after which we went into a season of disruption of gas supply by militants.

“It means that our policies and programs are working, and we are also so now able to evacuate substantially all of that power by transmission,” he said.

According to him, the Ministry in collaboration with all the stakeholders have created a safe and more conducive environment to gain the confidence of investors in the power sector

Fashola unveiled the success story during the 22nd Power Sector Monthly Meeting with power stakeholders and other participants held at the Geregu Power Plc in Ajaokuta on Monday.

Fashola thanked the Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state for hosting the meeting and expressed his gratitude for paying the compensation that was mitigating against the development of the Kabba Transmission Sub-station.

Mr Adeyemi Adenuga, the Managing Director, Generation, Geregu Power Plant plant, said the plant was handed over to private company on Oct. 1, 2013, saying the new owners have invested about 94 million dollars into the plant to make it what it is today.

“Right now, we can successfully run three units (turbines) comfortably, effectively and efficiently. So, we hope that from this meeting we will get the needed loads for our machine”, Adenuga.

Hon Otayitie Eminefo, the Special Adviser on Energy and Power to the Governor, applauded the minister and stakeholders for their visit to the State, saying it was timely as Government had invested so much in distribution of power assets across the state

He added that it was important for the industry to further prioritize the State in electrification projects so as to deliver on Gov. Bello’s new direction blueprint promises.

Governor Yahaya Bello had earlier applauded the effort of the ministry for making it possible for the people of the state to start enjoying improved electricity supply/

“Today, we are glad that there is a relative improvement in the power generation and transmission across Nigeria especially in Kogi,’’ Governor Yahaya Bello said.

“The Federal Government has virtually solved all the power problems, but we need a little patient for all the various communities who do not have electricity in Kogi to be identified and install the required transformers in those areas.

“I want to encourage investors to make enough investment in power distribution so that various communities at the grassroots in Kogi and across the country can begin to enjoy the benefits.

“When we assumed office, we met a dispute regarding Kabba Power Transmission sub-station, but we immediately waded in and resolved the issues for the work to be completed,” Bello said. (NAN)

