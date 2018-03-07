The Sun News
Electricity firm sensitises consumers on safety rules

— 7th March 2018

Nkiru Odinkemelu,

To achieve a high level of awareness on safety rules and zero percent accident, Ikeja Electricity Plc, Lagos, has launched an educative board game for its customers.
To achieve a high level of awareness on safety rules and zero percent accident, Ikeja Electricity Plc, Lagos, has launched an educative board game for its customers.
The game would educate players on the nature of electricity hazards and violations perpetuated intentionally or unintentionally in their homes and business places.
In its 2017 report, the Network for Electricity Consumers Advocacy of Nigeria (NECAN), said over 366 Nigerians were killed by electrocution. These accidents were as a result of man-made factors. Its investigations revealed that 86.8 percent of the victims were electricity consumers, while the remaining 13.2 percent were staff of the operating electricity companies.
Speaking during the launch of the game at Stadium Junior Grammar School, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos, the Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Felix Ofulue, said the game was created as part of the tools for the firm’s “Target Zero Campaign.” Stressing that it was also a way of interpreting most of their operations without getting to say a word, he believed that when the game gets to its target audience, it would help to minimise to a zero level, the risk of accident of safety violation in our environment:
“After years of serving the public, we decided to, again, package this information and enlightenment in a different way. So we created a fun and learning package. The games showcase all the serious elements of information. By playing this game, they will understand most of the messages we want to send. It is also another way of interpreting most of our operations especially on safety.
“The idea of introducing it to schools first is that we believe that since these kids are the future, if we introduce it them, it will stimulate their interest so that they can also be able to interact with their parents from an enlightened and informed point of view. That will also help the parents to understand some things they might have earlier been taken for granted.
“You must avoid living and trading under the high tension, whenever you are waiting at the bus stop, you must look up, look down and leave if you see any overhead wire so that in case it cuts, it would not make contact with you.
“To rescue someone who received electric shock, you must ensure your own safety first, look for the next available source to switch off the supply and if you cannot reach the supply at that point, it is better to allow one person to die than to join the person and die than the two of you.
“Don’t hit an electrocuted person with stick else you help kill the person. If you rescue the person, call an emergency number. Your house and shop must maintain 5.5mtrs distance away from high tension wire because if you encroach, if anything happens to you, you will not hold us responsible.”
Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Hakeem Dickson, said he foresaw a populace who would be more safety conscious after an encounter with the game.
The game is played with dice by four to six people.

