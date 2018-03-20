The Sun News
Latest
20th March 2018 - Electricity consumers to pay more in new NERC regulation
20th March 2018 - Egmont Group’s mum keeps Nigeria on edge
20th March 2018 - Obiano swears in 4 principal officers 
20th March 2018 - Kogi: Suspected herdsmen kill traditional ruler, wife, 8 others
20th March 2018 - Olusosun: Lagos orders residents to relocate
20th March 2018 - IGP withdraws police guards from VIPs, politicians, others
20th March 2018 - IPOB asks FG to produce Nnamdi Kanu  
19th March 2018 - Senate President Bukola Saraki speaks on the meeting between President Buhari and the National Assembly leadership
19th March 2018 - Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha speaks after the meeting with President Buhari and the National Assembly
19th March 2018 - 120 births, 15 deaths in Benue IDP camps
Home / Business / Electricity consumers to pay more in new NERC regulation

Electricity consumers to pay more in new NERC regulation

— 20th March 2018

…Nigeria targets 100,000mw by 2030 –ECN

Isaac Anumihe with agency report

As consumers grapple with high electricity bills across the states, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) yesterday, introduced a new policy that may worsen their plight.

The latest regulation which came into effect on March 8, 2018 and will be enforced by the Commission from April 3, 2018, is aimed at providing  standard rules to “encourage the development of independent and competitive meter services, eliminate estimated billing practices, attract private investment to the provision of metering services in NESI, and close the metering gap through accelerated meter roll out to enhance revenue in NES.

According to NERC’s Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye,  prepaid meters will soon flood the market with the licensing of 87 meter asset providers (MAPs).But those who will get the new meters under the new regulation will have to pay more.

Akpeneye who spoke with newsmen in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State,  said MAPs will be independent providers who will be approved by NERC but contracted by the DisCos to bridge the metering gap.

“They are to be saddled with the responsibility of providing meters and replacing faulty devices within 48 hours,” he said.

In Section 10 (5) of the new law, which contains the new provision, an analysis of the Meter Asset Provider Regulations 2018 (Regulation No NERC-R-112) shows that those who benefit under the new system will pay a monthly service charge. Under chapter IV, section 10 (“Rights of Distribution Licensees”), subsection 5, the regulation states: “The Distribution Licensees shall include a metering service charge as a clear item on the billing of its customers provided with meters under an MSA with MAPs and shall be separate from the energy charge. The metering service charge shall be based on the outcome of the procurement process for the MAP and subject to the approval of the Commission.”

Meanwhile, the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), has predicted a growth of up to 100,000 megawatts electricity generation in the country by 2030.

ECN’s Director-General, Professor Eli Bala, disclosed this in an interview with the newsmen in Abuja.

Bala said that the projection would be possible with an annual economic growth rate of 7 per cent and steady implementation of the national energy plan by the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.

“With the incremental power programme, every time, every year, we must have increment in power generation.

“We will also increase our capacity to transmit as well as the capacity to distribute.

“So I think we are on course, although it is not easy.

“Very soon, we will get to a level where we will have a 100,000 megawatt or 100 gigawatt by 2030 and the economy growing at the rate of about 7 per cent annually,” he said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Electricity consumers to pay more in new NERC regulation

— 20th March 2018

…Nigeria targets 100,000mw by 2030 –ECN Isaac Anumihe with agency report As consumers grapple with high electricity bills across the states, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) yesterday, introduced a new policy that may worsen their plight. The latest regulation which came into effect on March 8, 2018 and will be enforced by the Commission from April…

  • Egmont Group’s mum keeps Nigeria on edge

    — 20th March 2018

    Omodele Adigun The deafening silence emanating from Buenos Aires, Argentina’s meeting of Egmont’s Working Groups (WGs) and Heads of Financial Intelligence Units (HoFIUs) last week has heightened the apprehension of Nigerians, especially credit card holders, over the fate of the country. Following the suspension of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) last July over governance…

  • Obiano swears in 4 principal officers 

    — 20th March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka  Barely 48 hours after his inauguration for a second term in office, Governor Willie Obiano has sworn in four principal officers, including his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. James Eze. Others sworn in at the brief ceremony, which  held at the Executive Chamber of Government House, Awka, were his former secretary to the…

  • Kogi: Suspected herdsmen kill traditional ruler, wife, 8 others

    — 20th March 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Less than five days after  fulani herdsmen allegedly killed 50 people  in Kogi State, another  10,  including a traditional ruler,  Onu Okemu  of Agbenema, Musa Edigbo, and his wife, were killed yesterday afternoon. Witnesses in the community, a former majority leader of Kogi State House of Assembly, Adamu Mohammed as well the…

  • Olusosun: Lagos orders residents to relocate

    — 20th March 2018

    • Assembly to review Land Use Charge Moshood Adebayo; Chinelo Obogo Lagos State Government has advised residents of Olusosun Dumpsite to temporarily relocate to other areas, to avoid health hazard occasioned by smoke emanating from the dumpsite. Daily Sun observed, yesterday, that thick smoke continued to envelope surrounding communities including Oregun, Ojota, Ketu, Alausa and…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share