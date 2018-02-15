The Sun News
Electric airplane start-up Eviation to enter service in 2021

— 15th February 2018

Reuters/NAN

Electric airplane start-up Eviation Aircraft Ltd. is aiming for its nine-seat commuter aircraft to be flying passengers by 2021, the Israeli company’s chief executive says.

According to Eviation CEO Omer Bar-Yohay, this is after signing up South Korea’s Kokam as its battery supplier.

Venture capital-backed Eviation is one of a number of companies looking to develop small electric aircraft.

The aircraft will incur lower energy and operating costs, release less emission and be quieter than their conventionally fuelled counterparts.

Airbus SE , Boeing Co and Uber Technologies Inc are also investigating electric and hybrid aircraft technology.

Eviation CEO, Bar-Yohay said his firm signed a deal with Kokam last week because as a smaller supplier, Kokam was able to make batteries more specific to his company’s needs.

“If I will go today to Samsung or Panasonic or LG Chem or Tesla for that matter and say I need a different cell size, they will probably laugh.

“Their laughter will be due to the number of cells we are going to buy, which is not significant enough to start the design process,” he told the Media in a phone interview.

The battery will have 9,400 cells distributed throughout the aircraft including the ceiling, floor and wings, weighing 3.8 tonnes, or 60 per cent of the maximum takeoff weight.

Electric airplanes are reliant on improvements in battery technology, which is why smaller aircraft are likely to be electrified years before large commercial jets.

Batteries are heavy and store far less energy per kilogram than jet fuel, but the ratio is improving gradually each year, allowing electric cars and airplanes longer ranges than they had previously.

Latest

Delta lawmakers demand improved power from BEDC

— 15th February 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Delta State House of Assembly has asked the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to enhance supply of electricity to communities in the state. Chairman of the House Committee on Power, Mr. Johnson Erijo, made the appeal in Benin when he led other members of the committee on an advocacy visit to…

  • Taraba empowers 448 youths, women in skills acquisition scheme

    — 15th February 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Taraba Rescue Watch, in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Cooperatives, on Wednesday, distributed various empowerment materials to 448 youths and women who graduated from its skills acquisition scheme. Governor Darius Ishaku, while presenting the materials to the beneficiaries,  charged them to utilise the items to achieve self reliance. Governor Ishaku…

  • AIB detains Delta airlines aircraft, crew at Lagos airport

    — 15th February 2018

    Louis Ibah The Nigerian Accident and Investigation Bureau (AIB) says it has taken possession of Delta Airline Flight DL 55, an Airbus 330-200 aircraft and also prevented her crew from leaving the country following a breach of the Nigerian law. The AIB said Delta Air Lines, owners of the aircraft and the crew, failed to…

  • Herdsmen killings: Ortom presents documents to indict Presidency, Defence Minister, IGP

    — 15th February 2018

    Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, on Wednesday, gave startling revelations to the Senate when he informed the lawmakers that the Presidency ignored several warnings before the mass killing of his people by herdsmen. The governor said this when he appeared before the joint Senate Committee on Police Affairs and National Security and Intelligence. He…

  • Ogun to invoke Anti-Land Grabbing law to curb herdsmen/farmers clashes

    — 15th February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Ogun State Government, on Wednesday,  declared it would invoke the recently-passed Anti-Land Grabbing law to curb clashes between herdsmen and farmers, particularly in the Yewa North Local Government Area of the state. Secretary to the State Government  (SSG), Taiwo Adeoluwa, gave the declaration while briefing newsmen after a security meeting, held…

