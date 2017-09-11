The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2017 - Reps aspirant wants FG to reintroduce Marketing Board
11th September 2017 - UNILORIN screens 64,000 UTME applicants
11th September 2017 - China set to ban fossil fuel cars
11th September 2017 - Civil Defence deploys operatives on Niger highways
11th September 2017 - Court throws out Melaye’s suit challenging recall process
11th September 2017 - Days states, LGs depended solely on FG over – Osinbajo
11th September 2017 - BREAKING: Several injured in German airport tear gas attack
11th September 2017 - Composer of Biafran anthem, Okereke seeks active participation in polls, referendum
11th September 2017 - Red Cross staff shot dead in Afghanistan
11th September 2017 - Thousands to rally for Catalonia’s independence in Barcelona
Home / Cover / National / Electoral reform: We’ve been used, dumped, Nnamani panel cries out

Electoral reform: We’ve been used, dumped, Nnamani panel cries out

— 11th September 2017

…Leave me out of it –Nnamani

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A member of the committee on Constitution and Electoral Reform set up by President Muhammadu Buhari last year to review the electoral system in the country has expressed concern that its report may end up in the achive to gather dust like other reports on electoral reforms before it.

The source also complained about the handling of the welfare of the 24-member committee, saying, “we’ve been used and dumped with our report.”

The 24-member Committee headed by former Senate president, Ken Nnamani, was conceived “to review electoral environment, laws and experiences from recent elections conducted in Nigeria and make recommendations to strengthen and achieve the conduct of free and fair elections in Nigeria.”

While inaugurating the committee on  October 4, 2016, the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said President Muhammadu Buhari had in his inauguration speech stated his desire to deepen the country’s democracy and entrench the culture of an enduring electoral system.

“It is important to evaluate our democratic journey thus far with a view to fashioning out a more enduring system that will serve present and future generations,” he said.

The committee, according to its mandate, was to deliver its report in ten weeks, but the failure of government to release funds for its operations led to a delay.

Speaking to Daily Sun in Abuja at the weekend, the source accused government of neglect.

“We have been used and dumped. The government has not paid a kobo for the work we did and the report which we submitted over two months ago.”

Chairman of the committee, Senator Nnamani had also expressed similar concern while submitting the report of the committee to the minister on May 2.

He said the work of the committee was delayed because government did not release the funds necessary for its operations, adding that the committee had to fall back on some international donors like the DFID and NDI for financial assistance to perform the assignment.

Responding to a reporters’ question on why the committee members have not been paid for the committees work at a press conference two weeks ago, the minister said the approval for payment had been secured and if the members were not paid as at the time he was talking to the press, they would soon be paid.

However, some members of the committee who spoke to Daily Sun at the weekend, insisted that no payment has been made to them.

Apart from the non-payment of their allowances, the members are disturbed that their report may be dumped because the government has not taken concrete steps to ensure legislative deliberation and approval of the recommendations contained in the report.

“They have not taken our report for legislative action to the National Assembly which has been passing bills on electoral reforms of late. If they did not want our report to be put to use, why did they waste our time?” the source queried.

Also at the press conference two weeks ago, Malami confirmed that the Executive arm had not forwarded any bill to the National Assembly based on the Nnamani committee report because the Federal Executive Council was yet to list the report for its deliberations. He, however, revealed that the executive was using the report to sound out the National Assembly on the recommendations contained in the report.

He further revealed that apart from writing a report, the committee also recommended bills to be forwarded to the National assembly adding that all action on these bills will have to wait till the Federal Executive Council deliberates on them.

When contacted last night to react to the “used and dumped” claim made by a member of the committee against the government, Senator Nnamani declined comment. He refused to be drawn into whether the allegations were correct or otherwise.

“I have no comment. I don’t want to be involved in this issue. I want to be left alone,” he said and switched off his phone.

Post Views: 40
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Tony Nwosu 11th September 2017 at 1:07 pm
    Reply

    Nigeria is a pariah state,but yet very unfortunate. Remember what ever we do God watches us. If you are going for equity; you must go with clean hands.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Reps aspirant wants FG to reintroduce Marketing Board

— 11th September 2017

A House of Representatives aspirant in the Zaria Federal Constituency, Alhaji Suleiman Mohammed-Mijinyawa, has appealed to the Federal Government to re-introduce Marketing Boards across Nigeria to further boost farmers’ morale. He made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria, Kaduna State on Monday. Mohammed-Mijinyawa said the call became…

  • UNILORIN screens 64,000 UTME applicants

    — 11th September 2017

    The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), on Monday, commenced  the University Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) screening for no fewer than  64,000 candidates seeking admissions there for the 2017/2018 academic session. Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs Department of the University, Mr Kunle Akogun in Ilorin,the Kwara State capital, that 104,000 candidates applied for the screening. He said that…

  • Civil Defence deploys operatives on Niger highways

    — 11th September 2017

    The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed its operatives on highways in Niger, to check the increasing activities of kidnappers and cattle rustlers in the state. The Commandant of the NSCDC in the state, Mr Philip Ayuba, made the disclosure in an interview,  in Minna, on Monday. Ayuba said the deployment became necessary…

  • Court throws out Melaye’s suit challenging recall process

    — 11th September 2017

    A Federal High Court, in Abuja, on Monday, dismissed the application by Sen. Dino Melaye challenging moves by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to effect his recall. Justice Nnamdi Dimgba held that all the complaints made by Sen. Melaye lacked merit and deserved to be dismissed. On the complaint of lack of fair hearing…

  • Days states, LGs depended solely on FG over – Osinbajo

    — 11th September 2017

    From: Uche Usim, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has advised states and local government areas to urgently harness their untapped resources for greater economic development, as days of over-relying on the Federal Government for survival were gone for good. Osinbajo also urged the two tiers of government to support the Federal Government in building a…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share